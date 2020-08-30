Faith briefs — Aug. 30
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation seeks grant applicants for local and international projects
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation in Salisbury is now using a new online process for accepting applications for its fall grant cycle. Established in 1973, the foundation has awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants to local and international organizations and projects engaged in Christian service. Beginning this cycle, the foundation is offering a fully online application process to make it easier for non-profit organizations to apply.
The foundation seeks to assist in funding projects or programs that address social problems and provide opportunities for positive interactions across socio-economic and other demographic distinctions. The two funds have supported opportunities for at-risk youth and families, provided educational programs, and enriched communities through exposure to the cultural arts. Selected programs typically demonstrate innovation, thoroughness, passion, and commitment to changing lives in their communities.
The Fund B grant is available for foreign missions. Preference is given to projects with a connection to Episcopal-sponsoring organizations.
For more information about the St. Luke’s Foundation, these grant opportunities, and to apply, go to www.stlukessalisbury.net/foundation . Inquiries may also be sent to foundation@stlukessalisbury.net .