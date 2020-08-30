expand
August 30, 2020

Kannapolis motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle

By Staff Report

Published 8:55 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

KANNAPOLIS – A motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries Sunday while treated at a hospital because of a collision with the back of a car.

Kannapolis Police responded to a wreck at the intersection of South Little Texas Road and Hyde Street at 2:50 p.m. on Saturday. Police said Keeari Euryan Knox, 22, of Kannapolis, crashed into the back of a Lincoln car on his Yamaha motorcycle while the car was turning onto South Little Texas Road.

Knox was ejected from the motorcycle during the crash and transported to Atrium Health Cabarrus by Cabarrus County EMS, where he later died.

According to a news release, the speed of the motorcycle appears to have been a factor in the crash.

 

Kannapolis motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle

