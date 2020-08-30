Teen drowns in Balfour Quarry; three charged with trespassing

GRANITE QUARRY – A 19-year-old from Concord died Sunday afternoon after drowning at Balfour Quarry.

Three young men were also charged with trespassing.

A news release said emergency responders were dispatched to 510 Balfour Quarry Road at about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to a possible drowning. At 4:22 p.m., crews recovered the body of Emmanuel Korwor Konney about 33 feet deep in water.

Konney was with three friends, and the 911 caller advised his friend went into the water and did not come back. Responders met with the three other men, who said they arrived at about 2:15 p.m. and walked to the quarry to swim. The men heard about the quarry from friends.

The property is private, with a locked gate, and several no trespassing signs are posted.

Alexander Hernandez, 18, David Martinez, 20, and Luis Munoz, 21, all from Concord, were charged with second degree trespassing and given an Oct. 6 court date.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with units from the Granite Quarry Police Department, Rockwell Police Department, Rowan County EMS, Rockwell Rural Fire Department and the Rowan County Rescue Squad.