expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2020

Trump to visit Wilmington Wednesday

By News Service Report

Published 9:48 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

WILMINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump will visit Wilmington Wednesday to declare it a World War II “Heritage City.”

News outlets report that the visit is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the end of the war.

Legislation enacted last year requires the Secretary of the Interior to declare at least one city a year to be a World War II Heritage City. Wilmington would be the first.

Wilmington has been home to the Battleship North Carolina since 1962. The ship was active in the Pacific theater during World War II and is now a floating museum.

North Carolina is also a battleground state in the November presidential election.

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug trafficking

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about false positives for COVID-19, school speed zonez

Crime

Teen drowns in Balfour Quarry; three charged with trespassing

Crime

Prison escapee who walked off job captured

News

Trump to visit Wilmington Wednesday

Local

Kannapolis motorcyclist dies after collision with vehicle

Education

Challenging, individual attention sparked new Catawba president’s love for learning

Business

World record holder Randy Santel clears Go Burrito challenge

Elections

Commemorating 100 years: A look at state’s role in women’s suffrage movement

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion’s MVP Rewards rewards named best retail program of 2020

Lifestyle

Shoaf turns sewing talent toward massive mask-making endeavour

Elections

Local Republicans react to national convention, OK with Trump’s speech from White House

Business

Evans Family Farm reaps benefits of higher demand for locally grown meat

Coronavirus

Rowan ends week with 7 deaths, worsening congregate outbreaks

Local

Dog dies in East Spencer home fire

News

Tillis apologizes for failing to keep mask on at White House

News

State Republicans proposing $50 weekly jobless benefit increase

Coronavirus

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

News

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson as calls for justice continue

News

Cooper sues to alter powerful state government rules panel

Local

Lexington woman killed, toddler thrown from car in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85

Crime

Suspicious vehicle call leads to cocaine possession charge

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters, tool box stolen from Woodleaf company

Crime

Thieves use 55-gallon trash cans to take cigarettes from Stokes Ferry Road store