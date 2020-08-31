Blotter: Gunshots fired into Salisbury home

SALISBURY — Someone fired gunshots into a Salisbury home early Saturday morning, prompting a call to police.

Salisbury Police responded just after midnight to North Oakhurst Drive, not far from Harrison Road.

The homeowner said someone fired three shots into the front of the home. The man and his wife were getting ready for bed when they heard the gunshots, said detective Russ DeSantis.

The man told police he ran out of the house in time to see a vehicle speeding away. The owner was not able to make out a license plate. Police determined a bullet went through the front of the house, into the kitchen and out of the back. A bullet was found in a wall of the home.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of credit card fraud and identity theft while in the 200 block of Sheridan Drive.

• A woman reported on Saturday someone stole her vehicle from the 3300 block of South Main Street.

• Someone reported on Saturday gunshots were fired in the 600 block of Linn Lane.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole her vehicle from the parking lot of Wallace Commons, 1445 Klumac Road.

• Paul Matthew Carter, 40, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 200 block of West Miller Street.

• David Lucas Dyson, 29, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor breaking and entering while in the 1000 block of East Innes Street and southbound Interstate 85.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Deputies located 13 grams of marijuana on Thursday during a vehicle search in front of the 200 block of Village Creek Way.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 5400 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone took items from her vehicle in the 100 block of Bass Run.

• A man reported on Thursday someone attempted to steal belongings from his vehicle while it was parked in the 2700 block of Panther Creek Road.

• Jerry Edmund Laster, 40, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor assault on a female while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Warren Alexander Patterson, 27, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 2200 block of Jacob Bost Road.