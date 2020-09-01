Blotter: Vehicle break-ins reported on Kings Terrace

SALISBURY — No arrest has been made after a woman was caught rummaging through a vehicle on Kings Terrace, off of Mount Hope Church Road.

A woman reported on Sunday she was washing dishes around 10:30 p.m. from her home on Kings Terrace when she saw a vehicle pull into the driveway. The woman had on a black mask and got out of a Honda.

The suspect reportedly opened the victim’s car door and removed a Mountain Dew bottle and some change from her cup holder. The victim ran outside to confront the woman. The suspect jumped back into her car and took off, said Rowan County Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford.

A neighbor who also lives on Kings Terrace reported his two vehicles were broken into the same day. Christmas presents that he had stored in one car were stolen.

Sifford said investigators believe the two incidents are connected.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday someone broke into a building on her property in the 400 block of Emmanuel Church Road in Rockwell.

• A woman reported on Friday a firearm was stolen and it was later recovered at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

• Knollwood Elementary School reported on Friday a larceny from the 3000 block of Shue Road.

• Deputies responded on Friday to a report of gunshots being fired in the area of the 1000 block of Garrick Road.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of an assault in the 5300 block of Cavin Lane in Kannapolis.

• A woman reported on Saturday she was the victim of fraud while in the 400 block of Dortons Horse Road in Rockwell.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of an assault while in the 700 block of Pinehurst Street.

• A man reported on Sunday someone stole items from his property while in the 300 block of Pebble Point Road.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of a larceny and an assault while in the 100 block of Broom Street in Rockwell.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of vandalism while in the 300 block of Home Road.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone broke into her home in the 300 block of Ranchwood Drive.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole belongings from her vehicle while it was parked in the 100 block of N.C. 801 in Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of an assault while in the 8300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell.

• Erica Allene Rippy, 36, was charged on Friday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon.

• Tomas Nicolas Valle, 23, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 200 block of Memory Lane.

• Basil Antonio Baker, 38, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a stolen firearm while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Roberty Zachary Ridings, 25, was charged on Sunday with misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule II controlled substance while in the 3700 block of Woodleaf Road in Woodleaf.