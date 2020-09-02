Blotter: Sept. 3
In Salisbury Police Department reports
• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny while in the 1200 block of Mirror Park Drive.
• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while parked in the 900 block of Confederate Avenue.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A man reported on Monday someone attempted to break into his property in the 200 block of Lockhart Road, Kannapolis.
• A woman reported someone stole ladders from her backyard in the 100 block of Scott Trail.
• Webb Road Flea Market reported on Monday someone broke into drink machines at the establishment located at 375 Leach Road.
• Eric Lamar Hahn, 51, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.
• Ashtin Rose Auman, 26, was charged on Monday with felony possession of methamphetamine while in the 700 block of Earnhardt Road.