Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced the appointment of Concord Mayor William C. “Bill” Dusch to the College’s Board of Trustees. Dusch will serve a term of one year to complete the unexpired term of another trustee.

“Rowan-Cabarrus Community College is at the center of efforts to provide education, training and workforce development for the entire region, and I look forward to serving on the Board of Trustees,” Dusch said. “The mission of community colleges is more important and relevant than ever.”

Dusch has been mayor of Concord since December 2017 and was involved with the city for more than 30 years prior to his election. He has served as a member and chairperson of city boards including Historic, Planning and Zoning, Board of Adjustment, and Concord Downtown Development. He also is a longtime supporter of many nonprofit agencies and currently serves as a board member with United Way of Cabarrus County, Cabarrus Arts Council, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Carolinas and the NorthEast Foundation.

Dusch holds undergraduate degrees in chemistry and zoology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Business Administration degree from Pfeiffer University. He worked for a multinational chemical company for 20 years and co-founded an IT company in 1997 which he sold in 2018. He has been married to his wife, Debbie, for 40 years, and they have two adult children and two grandchildren. He is an active marathon runner, having completed 104 full 26.2-mile marathons, and is also a commercial pilot and flight instructor.

“I am so pleased that Bill Dusch will be joining our board. He will be a valuable asset as we work to support the citizens and businesses of our community,” Board chair Carl Short said.

Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees members are responsible for attending board meetings and key Rowan-Cabarrus events, in addition to advising on policy issues and participating in trustee education programs.

Appointed trustees objectively fulfill duties as established by the General Statutes of North Carolina and the board’s bylaws and policies, independent of concern for any group, organization, appointing board, or political entity other than the students, citizens of the service area and the College.

“I look forward to the unique perspective and wealth of experience that Bill Dusch will bring to our Board of Trustees,” RCCC President Carol Spalding said. “I am grateful for his willingness to serve on our board as we continue to provide high quality education, career services and business support to Cabarrus and Rowan counties.”

