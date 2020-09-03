Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

The state Highway Patrol will aggressively enforce all motor vehicles with multiple driving safety campaigns during the Labor Day week and weekend.

Highway Patrol Trooper Ned Moultrie said in a statement the agency will participate in the Booze & Lose It campaign as well as the On the Road, On the Water, Don’t Drink & Drive campaign.

The Booze It & Lose It campaign began Aug. 31 and will run through Sept. 13 while the On the Road, On the Water campaign will run from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7.

These campaigns will target hazardous moving violations such as impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and unrestrained drivers. Officials said in the statement, the majority of the time, when it comes to motor vehicle collisions or motor vehicle deaths, at least one or all of the above are the contributing factor upon completion of the investigation.

“We urge the motoring public to obey all traffic laws in efforts to help save lives,” Moultrie said.