expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2020

Letter: City silences voices about what should be preservation decision

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

When Salisbury’s government fails to follow the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, we citizens are truly up the creek. Such was the case for anyone who wanted to attend a recent Historic Preservation Commission meeting. In-person attendance was required if people wished to have their voices heard.

Unfortunately, the HPC did not abide by the attendance limit of 10 persons at any indoor meeting. There were far more people there. It was risk your health and your life or be disenfranchised.

For the few who knew of the hearing and took the risk, they were rudely treated and repeatedly interrupted. The commission arbitrarily imposed restrictions not allowing comments on the appropriateness of the only location the Salisbury City Council will allow for “Fame,” the Old Lutheran Cemetery. The HPC either ignored or were unaware of the National Register’s guidelines for Moved Properties, ” … moved properties must have an orientation, setting and general environment that are comparable to those of the historic location and that are compatible with the property’s significance.”  A deteriorated, out-of-the-way, seldom-visited cemetery is a far cry from the busy downtown streetscape of the monument’s historic location. Many fear it would only be a matter of time before the monument is irrevocably destroyed.

National Register guidelines are available online.  I would suggest Bulletin 15, especially the sections on moved properties, commemorative properties and the explanation of historic integrity.

The City Council decided to move the monument by breaking open meeting laws. The HPC approved it without consideration of the appropriateness of the site, by ignoring national guidelines for our historic districts and their contributing elements and by putting the health of our citizens at risk.

It’s clear the city is doing everything it can to silence our voices about what should be a historic preservation decision, not a political one.

— Ann Brownlee

Salisbury

Comments

News

NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

Nation/World

Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing

News Main

Getting cut changed East grad Simpson’s life

Nation/World

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Local

Mother’s final act was to free daughter before deadly crash

Education

Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees

Education

Veteran teacher blends technology, tradition in unusual year

Education

Sheeks joins board for Boys and Girls Homes

Education

RCCC Manufacturing Institute partner offers sustainable career training

Elections

In NC House race, Heggins campaigns on consistency, dedication to human rights

Business

City’s share of May tax revenue exceeds expectations; Hotwire subscribers up

Local

YSUP Rowan awarded grant funding for 4th year

Education

Seven more COVID-19 positives in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, still no clusters

Crime

Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA one of three sites for research study on COVID-19 treatment drug

Crime

Suspicious behavior inside store leads to drug charges

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 3

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, nine this week

Nation/World

Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

Coronavirus

Since reopening, 3,000 NC college students got coronavirus

Coronavirus

Cooper allows gyms partially open, keeps bars closed