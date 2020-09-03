Man charged with drug possession, gives name of friend

SALISBURY — A Gastonia man was charged Wednesday with identity theft and drug possession following a traffic stop where he gave the name of a former friend.

Salisbury Police charged Davis Rieshaun Friend, 29, with felony identity theft, felony possession of a schedule two controlled substance and driving while license revoked or suspended.

According to Detective Russ DeSantis, an officer stopped a 2006 Honda Sonata near 11th and Richard streets on Wednesday around 1:30 a.m. The officer noted the rear tail light was out and it appeared the temporary license plate was altered. The driver allegedly gave a false name and told the officer he didn’t know the tail light was out.

The driver told the officer he did not have a license, and DeSantis said the officer noted he seemed nervous. He admitted to having drugs in the car. The officer had the driver and a passenger exit the car, DeSantis said.

A K-9 was called in to search the vehicle, and the dog alerted on the vehicle. The officer all found a small amount of cocaine in the center console, a small amount of marijuana and crack cocaine during a search of a compartment near the dashboard, DeSantis said.

A man contacted officers to inform them that a former friend, Davis Friend, gave them his name upon arrest. The victim had identification and was able to verify he was not the person arrested.

Friend remains in the Rowan County jail under a $31,000 secured bond.