expand
Ad Spot

September 3, 2020

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Thursday, September 3, 2020

By MATT OTT

AP Business Writer

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — DraftKings had a big bounce on Wall Street Wednesday on news that basketball legend Michael Jordan is taking an ownership stake in the sports betting site.

Jordan is getting stock in DraftKings in exchange for providing “guidance and strategic advice” to the Boston-based company’s board of directors, the company said. DraftKings did not release details on the size of Jordan’s stake.

Shares of DraftKings Inc., which went public in April, ended up 8% on Wednesday.

Jordan is the majority owner of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets and the deal has the league’s approval.

“NBA team investors, including governors, are permitted to have involvement with sports betting and fantasy sports businesses, subject to safeguards required under league rules to prevent actual or perceived conflicts of interest,” an NBA spokesperson said Wednesday.

Jordan’s interest in DraftKings is not expected to affect the Hornets’ presence on the site.

The NBA agreed to a multiyear deal about a year ago to make DraftKings an official sports-betting operator. The NBA has several similar arrangements, including one with DraftKings’ longtime daily fantasy sports rival FanDuel. The league also struck a first-of-its-kind deal with MGM Resorts International in 2018 to be compensated for providing official data as a way for those casinos to determine outcomes of various bets.

That differs from the way Golden Nugget casinos, owned by Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, are permitted to handle games involving his NBA club. Golden Nugget sports books in Nevada, New Jersey and Mississippi can accept NBA wagers, but cannot for games involving the Rockets.

Jordan has made no secret of his affinity for gambling, whether playing blackjack in casinos or making bets during a round of golf. As a player for the Chicago Bulls, he famously went to Atlantic City in between games of the 1993 Eastern Conference finals against the New York Knicks, revealing details of the trip in “The Last Dance” docuseries released earlier this year by ESPN and Netflix. Jordan also said he never bet on NBA games.

DraftKings said Jordan would immediately “provide strategic and creative input to the board of directors on company strategy, product development, inclusion, equity and belonging, marketing activities and other key initiatives.”

—-

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, contributed to this report.

Comments

News

NC Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

Nation/World

Trump takes jab at Biden during V-J Day visit to battleship

News

Authorized to reopen: Local museums, parks put plans in place for Friday

Local

Highway Patrol to increase enforcement during Labor Day week, weekend

Education

Livingstone campus opens with COVID-19 testing

News Main

Getting cut changed East grad Simpson’s life

Nation/World

Michael Jordan gets stake in DraftKings for advisory role

Local

Mother’s final act was to free daughter before deadly crash

Education

Concord Mayor appointed to RCCC Board of Trustees

Education

Veteran teacher blends technology, tradition in unusual year

Education

Sheeks joins board for Boys and Girls Homes

Education

RCCC Manufacturing Institute partner offers sustainable career training

Elections

In NC House race, Heggins campaigns on consistency, dedication to human rights

Business

City’s share of May tax revenue exceeds expectations; Hotwire subscribers up

Local

YSUP Rowan awarded grant funding for 4th year

Education

Seven more COVID-19 positives in Rowan-Salisbury Schools, still no clusters

Crime

Landis resident among 19 charged with voter fraud

Coronavirus

Salisbury VA one of three sites for research study on COVID-19 treatment drug

Crime

Suspicious behavior inside store leads to drug charges

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 3

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday, nine this week

Nation/World

Police: LA deputies shoot, kill Black man who dropped gun

Coronavirus

Since reopening, 3,000 NC college students got coronavirus

Coronavirus

Cooper allows gyms partially open, keeps bars closed