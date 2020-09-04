expand
September 4, 2020

Four injured in Mooresville Road traffic accident

By Staff Report

Published 7:58 pm Friday, September 4, 2020

SALISBURY — Rescue crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision Friday evening that injured four.

The accident shut Mooresville Road down at Edgewood Farm Road. The incident was possibly related to an earlier domestic disturbance that involved the larceny of a vehicle, according to emergency scanner traffic.

A medical helicopter was called in to transfer one of the injured from Rowan Regional Medical Center. Two of the victims were in a Chevrolet Tahoe and the other two were in a Chevrolet Impala.

