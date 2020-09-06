Dr. Carson meets Officer Carson and both were ‘in right place at right time’

KANNAPOLIS — Last week, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson and U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson visited Kannapolis to talk about opportunities for affordable housing in the City. During the visit, Kannapolis Police Officer Robert Carson was able to reintroduce himself to Dr. Carson.

Robert told Dr. Carson that when he was a young child living in Bowie, Maryland, Dr. Carson operated on Robert several times. “I would not be here today serving as a police officer if Dr. Carson had not been at a nearby hospital in Baltimore and available to do my brain surgery,” Robert commented. “Dr. Carson saved my life and to see him again in Kannapolis of all places was amazing.”

During their conversation a visibly moved Dr. Carson said, “We were both in the right place at the right time — and look at you now and what you have become — a police officer — serving others.”