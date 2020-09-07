Ask Us: Readers ask about Julian Road recycling facility, Foxwood Golf Club

Construction of a new county recycling facility on Julian Road is on hold as part of a moratorium on most new capital projects.

Julian Road had been the site of a the county’s highest traffic recycling center. It was closed earlier this year in preparation for construction of a new, more modern waste and recycling site. A reader asked about the status of the center, including when it will be completed.

County Manager Aaron Church said the new facility was among capital projects put on hold this year because of the uncertain effects of COVID-19 and an economic downturn on the budget. As previously proposed, the new recycling center would require a road connecting Corporate Center Drive to Julian Road. The recycling center would move closer to Corporate Center Drive to make way for an animal shelter expansion paid for by nonprofit Shelter Guardians.

For the time being and with no certain date for work to resume on the project, Rowan County continues to have expanded hours at its other sites. Environmental Management Director Caleb Sinclair said there are now six net additional hours of recycling accessibility because of expanded service elsewhere.

Addresses and hours of recycling convenience sites are as follows:

• 1735 Dunn’s Mountain Road, Salisbury; Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• 3282 Goodnight Road, Salisbury; Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• 1985 Providence Church Road, Salisbury; Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• 255 Rock Grove Church Road, China Grove; Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• 8835 Stokes Ferry Road, Gold Hill; Monday, Friday and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• 665 Campbell Road, Woodleaf; Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In an email, Sinclair said the recycling centers are being utilized as alternatives to curbside collection programs, which have been cut in some places because of more strict guidelines about what companies will accept.

“We are currently evaluating our existing infrastructure as we navigate the current recycling markets landscape,” he said. “Any new recycling center expansion projects are currently being evaluated based on the county’s ability to continue to provide these services at no cost to the taxpayer as all solid waste services are self-funded, and for equity of regional accessibility.”

Foxwood Golf Club now private residence

A reader also asked about plans for the former Foxwood Golf Course on Potneck Road.

The property, which is 183 acres, was sold in 2018 by Foxwood Golf Club of Woodleaf, Inc. to AJQS LLC for a price of about $1 million. AJQS is a company with its principal address at 100 S Link Ave. in Salisbury.

Documents on file with the N.C. Secretary of State’s office name Osman Qasim as the executive officer of AJQS LLC and provide the same number and address as TEAM Carolinas, which owns Dominos Pizza franchises. An employee at that number said the property is now a private residence.

Shane Stewart, assistant planning director for Rowan County, said the county has issued two permits for the site — one for a single-family dwelling on May 16, 2019, and a second for a 3,100 square foot barn on June 8. The home is complete and the barn is still under construction, Stewart said.

Rowan County tax data state the property is currently assessed at $877,272.