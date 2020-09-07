Blotter: China Grove man accused of stealing jewelry, other items from home

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — A China Grove man faces breaking and entering charges stemming from an August incident after he was accused of taking jewelry and other items from a China Grove home.

Nathaniel Hunsucker, 32, of Thunder Road, was charged on Saturday with felony breaking and entering, and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

The incident occurred on Aug. 13 and Hunsucker was arrested on Saturday. According to a warrant, Hunsucker is accused of of taking various jewelry, a file cabinet key and a Samsung smart watch, all valued at $355. Hunsucker remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.

In other arrest warrants:

• Melissa Marie Cross, 41, of U.S. 52 in Rockwell, was charged Saturday with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. She remains in the county jail under a $2,500 secured bond. Kannapolis Police allege she had a clear plastic bottle that an arrest warrant said was used to package and store the drug.

• Jason Paul Bowyer, 41, of East Chamblee Drive in Salisbury, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a prison or jail premise, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A warrant said Bowyer had a 2020 Toyota Prius reported stolen from Avis Budget Rental.

• Kayla Alexas Marie Rogers, 20, of Earle Street in Kannapolis, was charged Saturday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony financial card theft and three counts of felony obtaining property by false pretenses. The offense occurred Aug. 16 involving a State Employees Credit Union debit card. A warrant said Rogers is accused of obtaining $202.50 in cash from the Sandy Ridge Convenience Store using a stolen debit card.

She’s also charged with felony possession of heroin and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. A separate warrant said officers seized a hypodermic needle, a tin can and cut plastic straws.

An additional warrant said Rogers discharged a firearm into a home in the 100 block of Hilton Avenue in Kannapolis while the home was occupied. The incident occurred July 1. Rogers remains in the Rowan County jail under a total $95,000 secured bond.

• Michael Gregory Morris Jr., 37, of Cone Drive in Woodleaf, was charged Saturday with felony possession of a schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. According to the arrest warrant, Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies seized a digital scale, a green glass smoking device and plastic bags from Morris. He remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,500 secured bond.