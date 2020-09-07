expand
September 8, 2020

Labor Day Golf: Final results

By Mike London

Published 10:24 pm Monday, September 7, 2020

Womens Championship

Lily Yatawara/Grace Yatawara         67

Allison Adams/Micah Furr               76

Susan Morris/Carmen Fraley           77

Kari Comadoll/Suzette Pritchard    92

Open Championship Flight

Saturday’s matches

(1) John Dyer/Kevin Lentz d. (16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick, 5 and 4

(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (12) Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt, 4 and 3

(4) Lee Frick/Blake Wray d. (13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller, 2 and 1

(8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd d. (9) Chris  Bowers/Todd Pegram, 4 and 3

(2) Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald d. (15) Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, 1-up

(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris, 3 and 2

(3) Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly d. (14) Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa, 20 holes

(7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins d. (10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr, 3 and 2

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd d. (1) John Dyer/Kevin Lentz, 2 and 1

(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (4) Lee Frick/Blake Wray, 4 and 3

(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (3) Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly, 4 and 3

(7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins d. (2) Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald, 5 and 4

Consolation

(16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick d. (9) Chris  Bowers/Todd Pegram, 10 and 8

(13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller d. (12) Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt, 3 and 2

(11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris d. (14) Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa, 3 and 2

(10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr d. (15) Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, 7 and 6

Monday’s matches

Semifinals

(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins, 1-up

(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd, 2 and 1

Championship

(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile, 2 and 1

Consolation 

(13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller d. (16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick, 1-up

(11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris d. (10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr, 1-up

Consolation finals

(11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris d. (13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller, 1-up

Open First Flight

Saturday’s matches

(8) Jason Correll/Seth Correll d. (1) Alex Earnhardt/Ritchie Fesperman, 2 and 1

(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d. (4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson, 1-up

(7) Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong d. (2) Chace Jensen/Nathan Jessup, 3 and 2

(6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye d. (3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy, 5 and 3

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d.  (8) Jason Correll/Seth Correll, 1-up

(6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye d. (7) Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong, 4 and 3

Consolation

(4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson d. (1) Alex Earnhardt/Ritchie Fesperman, 1-up

(3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy d. (2) Chace Jensen/Nathan Jessup, 19 holes

Monday’s matches

Championship

(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d. (6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye, 1-up

Consolation final

(3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy d. (4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson, 1-up

Open Second Flight

Saturday’s matches

(8) Bobby Lafear/Jacob Stegall d.  (1) Weston Rogers/Jordan Shepherd, 2-up

(4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams d. (5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon, 2 and 1

(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (7) Kevin  Thompson/Kyle Wright, 6 and 4

(6) Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips d. (3) Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman, 1-up

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams d.  (8) Bobby Lafear/Jacob Stegall, 5 and 3

(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (6) Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips, 3 and 2

Consolation

(5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon d. (1) Weston Rogers/Jordan Shepherd, 3 and 2

(3) Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman d. (7) Kevin  Thompson/Kyle Wright, 3 and 2

Monday’s matches

Championship

(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams, 1-up

Consolation final

(5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon d. Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman, 4 and 3

Open Third Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d.  (5) Chase Clayton/Chad Clayton, WD

(8) Brian Jones/Brian Boyle d. (1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler, 2 and 1

(6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt d. (3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West, 4 and 3   

(2) Jason Priddy/Michael Priddy d. (7) Randy Cooper/Randy Cooper Sr., 1-up

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d. (8) Brian Jones/Brian Boyle, 5 and 3

(6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt d. (2) Jason Priddy/Michael Priddy, 4 and 3

Consolation

(1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler adv. bye

(3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West adv. bye

Monday’s matches

Championship

(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d. (6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt, 1-up

Consolation final

(1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler d. (3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West, 5 and 4

Open Fourth Flight

Saturday’s matches

(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d.  (4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker, 5 and 4

(1) Jake Kramer/Sean Kramer d. (8) Robin McIntyre/Chuck Valley, 3 and 2

(3) Ken Clarke/Chris Owen d. (6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins, 5 and 4

(2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor d. (7) Todd Bell/Curtis Kyles, 19 holes

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d. (1) Jake Kramer/Sean Kramer, 6 and 5

(2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor d. (3) Ken Clarke/Chris Owen, 4 and 3

Consolation

(4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker d. (8) Robin McIntyre/Chuck Valley, 3 and 2

(6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins d. (7) Todd Bell/Curtis Kyles, 3 and 2

Monday’s matches

Championship

(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d. (2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor, 1-up

Consolation final

(6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins d. (4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker, 1-up

Open Fifth Flight

Saturday’s first round

(8)Alan  Fesperman/Warren Fesperman d. (1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey, 2 and 1

(5) James Kyger/Johnny Kyger d.  (4) Nick Buckwell/Adam Monteith, 2 and 1

(3) Conner Lowman/Jamie Lowman d. (6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers, 20 holes

(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d. (7) Cameron Frick/Bryan Reynolds, 1-up

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(8)Alan  Fesperman/Warren Fesperman d. (5) James Kyger/Johnny Kyger, 19 holes

(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d.    (3) Conner Lowman/Jamie Lowman, 1-up

Consolation        

(1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey d. (4) Nick Buckwell/Adam Monteith, 3 and 2

(6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers d.  (7) Cameron Frick/Bryan Reynolds, 3 and 1    

Monday’s matches

Championship

(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d. (8)Alan  Fesperman/Warren Fesperman, 5 and 3

Consolation final

(1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey d. (6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers, 3 and 2

Open Sixth Flight

(Saturday’s matches

(4) Scott Blackledge/Andy Huffman d. (5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell, 1-up

(8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson d. (1) Marshall Beard/Brannon Williams, 6 and 4

(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d. (3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers, 1-up

(2) Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber d. (7) Jerred Cupoto/David Fisher, 6 and 5

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson d. (4) Scott Blackledge/Andy Huffman, 4 and 3

(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d. (2) Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber, 4 and 3

Consolation

(5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell d. (1) Marshall Beard/Brannon Williams, 1-up

(3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers d. (7) Jerred Cupoto/David Fisher, 4 and 3                  

Monday’s matches

Championship 

(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d.  (8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson, 4 and 3

Consolation final

(5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell d. (3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers, 6 and 5

Open Seventh Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten d. (5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus, 2 and 1

(1) Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer d. (8) Jon Wagner/Daniel Crosby, 4 and 3

(3) Keith Mason/Mark Seaford d. (6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard, 1-up

(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d.  (2) Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman, 2 and 1

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten d.  (1) Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer, 2-up

(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d. (3) Keith Mason/Mark Seaford, 6 and 5

Consolation

(5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus d. (8) Jon Wagner/Daniel Crosby, 2 and 1

(6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard d. (2) Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman, 2 and 1

Monday’s matches

Championships

(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d. (4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten, 2 and 1

Consolation final

(5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus d.  (6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard, 1-up

Open Eighth Flight

Saturday’s matches

(1) Matt Wheet/Matt Wheet d. (8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith, 2 and 1

(4) Wade Robins/Will Webb d.  (5) Chase  Hathcock/Josh Murphy, 3 and 2

(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d. (7) Brian Pritchard/Jason Sparger, 1-up

(6) Caleb Hughes, John Petersen d. (3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin, 3 and 2

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Wade Robins/Will Webb d. (1) Matt Wheet/Matt Wheet, 1-up

(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d.                (6) Caleb Hughes, John Petersen, 1-up                                                                             

Consolation

(8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith d. (5) Chase  Hathcock/Josh Murphy, 6 and 5

(3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin d. (7) Brian Pritchard/Jason Sparger, 2-up       

Monday’s matches

Championship

(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d.  (4) Wade Robins/Will Webb , 1-up

Consolation final

(3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin d. (8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith, 20 holes

Men’s 55+

Championship Flight

Saturday’s matches

(8) Chip Comadoll/Jerry Wright d. (1)  Joey Boley/Richard Cobb, 1-up

(5) Roger Jernigan/Robert Shoaf d. (4) Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden, 6 and 4

(2) Gary Fesperman/Steven Gegorek d. (7) Randy Kaiser/Billy Swaringen, 1-up

(6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett d. (3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard, 2 and 1

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) Roger Jernigan/Robert Shoaf d. (8) Comadoll/Wright, 5 and 3

(6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett d. Gary Fesperman/Steven Gegorek, 4 and 3

Consolation

(1)  Joey Boley/Richard Cobb d. (4) Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden, 4 and 3

(3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard d.  (7) Randy Kaiser/Billy Swaringen, 6 and 5

Monday’s matches

Championship

(5) Roger Jernigan/Robert Shoaf d. (6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett, 5 and 4

Consolation final

(1)  Joey Boley/Richard Cobb d. (3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard, 2 and 1

Men’s 55+

First Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d. (5)  Steve Putnam/Tim Shaver, 7 and 6

(1) Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn d. (8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth, 4 and 3

(6) Scott Fagg/Darrell White d. (3) Larry Petrea/JR Sexton, 4 and 3   

(2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae d. (7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski, 6 and 5

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d. (1) Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn, 19 holes

(2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae d. (6) Scott Fagg/Darrell White, 2 and 1

Consolation

(8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth d. (5)  Steve Putnam/Tim Shaver, 7 and 6

(7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski d. (3) Larry Petrea/JR Sexton, 3 and 2   

Monday’s matches

Championship

(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d.  (2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae, 4 and 3

Consolation final

(8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth d. (7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski, 1-up

Men’s 55+

Second Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead d.  (5) Jim Denton/Andy Frick, 2-up

(1) Randy Bingham/Stan Honeycutt d. (8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour, 4 and 3

(6) Bob Casmus/Mark White d. (3) Faron Albright/Keith Rolla, 2 and 1

(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens, 19 holes

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead d. Randy Bingham/Stan Honeycutt, 5 and 4

(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (6) Bob Casmus/Mark White, 1-up

  Consolation

(8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour d.  (5) Jim Denton/Andy Frick, 1-up

(7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens d.  (3) Faron Albright/Keith Rolla, 5 and 4   

Monday’s matches

Championship

(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead, 1-up

Consolation final

(8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour d. (7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens, 3 and 2

Men’s 65+

Championship Flight

Saturday’s matches

(4) Guy Spader/Dave Stephens d. (5) Michael Blume/Rob Shoe,  4 and 3

(1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin d. (8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood, 2 and 1

(6) Gaines Beard/Wink Cline d.  (3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy, 4 and 3

(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d.  (7) David Roueche/Steve Vail, 3 and 2

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin d. (4) Guy Spader/Dave Stephens, 1-up

(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d. (6) Gaines Beard/Wink Cline, 6 and 5

Consolation

(8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood d. (5) Michael Blume/Rob Shoe, 8 and 6

(3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy d. (7) David Roueche/Steve Vail, 2 and 1

Monday’s matches

Championship

(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d. (1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin, 5 and 4

Consolation final

(3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy d. (8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood, 2-up

Men’s 65+

Open Flight

Saturday’s matches

(1) Gordon Correll/Ray Pope advance with bye

(5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller d. (4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris, 2 and 1

(2) Gus Andrews/Jim Goodman d. (7) Ed Ellis/Jim Green, 2-up

(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger, 6 and 5

Sunday’s matches

Winners bracket

(5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller d. (1) Gordon Correll/Ray Pope, 6 and 5

(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (2) Gus Andrews/Jim Goodman, 8 and 6

Consolation

(4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris adv. bye

(6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger adv. bye

Monday’s matches

Championship

(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller, 5 and 4

Consolation final

(4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris d. (6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger, 4 and 3

    

