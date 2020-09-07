Labor Day golf: Two days of results
A.J. Boyd
Jake Clodfelter
Labor Day 4-Ball
Open Championship Flight
Saturday’s matches
(1) John Dyer/Kevin Lentz d. (16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick, 5 and 4
(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (12) Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt, 4 and 3
(4) Lee Frick/Blake Wray d. (13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller, 2 and 1
(8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd d. (9) Chris Bowers/Todd Pegram, 4 and 3
(2) Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald d. (15) Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, 1-up
(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris, 3 and 2
(3) Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly d. (14) Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa, 20 holes
(7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins d. (10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr, 3 and 2
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(8) Tanner Bibey/AJ Boyd d. (1) John Dyer/Kevin Lentz, 2 and 1
(5) Joel Basalaine/Ronald Otile d. (4) Lee Frick/Blake Wray, 4 and 3
(6) Derek Lipe/William Little d. (3) Eric Mulkey/Nick Lyerly, 4 and 3
(7) Jake Clodfelter/Hank Robins d. (2) Corey Basinger/Doug McDonald, 5 and 4
Consolation
(16) Wally Eidson/Kyle Venrick d. (9) Chris Bowers/Todd Pegram, 10 and 8
(13) Russ Adams/Seth Waller d. (12) Steve Chatt/Jack Chatt, 3 and 2
(11) Clark Alcorn/Alex Nianouris d. (14) Colline Ajidra/Emmanuel Jakisa, 3 and 2
(10) Josh Brincefield/Charlie Barr d. (15) Ryan Honeycutt/Keith Dorsett, 7 and 6
Open First Flight
Saturday’s matches
(8) Jason Correll/Seth Correll d. (1) Alex Earnhardt/Ritchie Fesperman, 2 and 1
(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d. (4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson, 1-up
(7) Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong d. (2) Chace Jensen/Nathan Jessup, 3 and 2
(6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye d. (3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy, 5 and 3
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(5) John Allen/Derek Paschal d. (8) Jason Correll/Seth Correll, 1-up
(6) Tyler Crossen/Chad Frye d. (7) Daniel Baguma/Titus Okwong, 4 and 3
Consolation
(4) Dwayne McIntyre/Brad Vinson d. (1) Alex Earnhardt/Ritchie Fesperman, 1-up
(3) Chris McCoy/John McCoy d. (2) Chace Jensen/Nathan Jessup, 19 holes
Open Second Flight
Saturday’s matches
(8) Bobby Lafear/Jacob Stegall d. (1) Weston Rogers/Jordan Shepherd, 2-up
(4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams d. (5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon, 2 and 1
(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (7) Kevin Thompson/Kyle Wright, 6 and 4
(6) Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips d. (3) Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman, 1-up
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(4) Michael Swaringen/Chris Williams d. (8) Bobby Lafear/Jacob Stegall, 5 and 3
(2) Chris Nesbitt/Chris Rae d. (6) Michael Dorsett/Brandon Phillips, 3 and 2
Consolation
(5) Glenn Dixon/Roy Dixon d. (1) Weston Rogers/Jordan Shepherd, 3 and 2
(3) Stephen Bullock/Brian Chapman d. (7) Kevin Thompson/Kyle Wright, 3 and 2
Open Third Flight
Saturday’s matches
(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d. (5) Chase Clayton/Chad Clayton, WD
(8) Brian Jones/Brian Boyle d. (1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler, 2 and 1
(6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt d. (3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West, 4 and 3
(2) Jason Priddy/Michael Priddy d. (7) Randy Cooper/Randy Cooper Sr., 1-up
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(4) Matthew Swaringen/Mitchell Swaringen d. (8) Brian Jones/Brian Boyle, 5 and 3
(6) Shane Benfield/Jason Bernhardt d. (2) Jason Priddy/Michael Priddy, 4 and 3
Consolation
(1) Jared Barnette/Justin Lefler adv. bye
(3) Christopher Derrick/Keyon West adv. bye
Open Fourth Flight
Saturday’s matches
(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d. (4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker, 5 and 4
(1) Jake Kramer/Sean Kramer d. (8) Robin McIntyre/Chuck Valley, 3 and 2
(3) Ken Clarke/Chris Owen d. (6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins, 5 and 4
(2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor d. (7) Todd Bell/Curtis Kyles, 19 holes
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(5) Will Fowler/Edrine Okong d. (1) Jake Kramer/Sean Kramer, 6 and 5
(2) Wesley Cline/Jordan Taylor d. (3) Ken Clarke/Chris Owen, 4 and 3
Consolation
(4)Ryan Szalay/Russ Weiker d. (8) Robin McIntyre/Chuck Valley, 3 and 2
(6) Chad Hoskins/Guy Hoskins d. (7) Todd Bell/Curtis Kyles, 3 and 2
Open Fifth Flight
Saturday’s first round
(8)Alan Fesperman/Warren Fesperman d. (1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey, 2 and 1
(5) James Kyger/Johnny Kyger d. (4) Nick Buckwell/Adam Monteith, 2 and 1
(3) Conner Lowman/Jamie Lowman d. (6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers, 20 holes
(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d. (7) Cameron Frick/Bryan Reynolds, 1-up
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(8)Alan Fesperman/Warren Fesperman d. (5) James Kyger/Johnny Kyger, 19 holes
(2) Trey Swaringen/Ryan Burke d. (3) Conner Lowman/Jamie Lowman, 1-up
Consolation
(1) Allen Tuttle/Jay Harvey d. (4) Nick Buckwell/Adam Monteith, 3 and 2
(6) Alex Antosek/Riley Myers d. (7) Cameron Frick/Bryan Reynolds, 3 and 1
Open Sixth Flight
(Saturday’s matches
(4) Scott Blackledge/Andy Huffman d. (5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell, 1-up
(8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson d. (1) Marshall Beard/Brannon Williams, 6 and 4
(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d. (3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers, 1-up
(2) Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber d. (7) Jerred Cupoto/David Fisher, 6 and 5
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(8) Andrew Coward/Andrew Jackson d. (4) Scott Blackledge/Andy Huffman, 4 and 3
(6) Patrick Gregg/Andrew Morgan d. (2) Charlie Graeber/Luke Graeber, 4 and 3
Consolation
(5) Ross Brown/Joe Mitchell d. (1) Marshall Beard/Brannon Williams, 1-up
(3) Chris Keller/Jimmy Summers d. (7) Jerred Cupoto/David Fisher, 4 and 3
Open Seventh Flight
Saturday’s matches
(4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten d. (5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus, 2 and 1
(1) Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer d. (8) Jon Wagner/Daniel Crosby, 4 and 3
(3) Keith Mason/Mark Seaford d. (6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard, 1-up
(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d. (2) Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman, 2 and 1
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(4) Jamie Bailey/Tyron Roten d. (1) Sam Ketner/Cameron Spencer, 2-up
(7) Josh Honeycutt/Steve Honeycutt d. (3) Keith Mason/Mark Seaford, 6 and 5
Consolation
(5) Mark Habeeb/Will Casmus d. (8) Jon Wagner/Daniel Crosby, 2 and 1
(6) Robert Bauer/Andrew Hubbard d. (2) Fletcher Edens/Ben Goodman, 2 and 1
Open Eighth Flight
Saturday’s matches
(1) Matt Wheet/Matt Wheet d. (8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith, 2 and 1
(4) Wade Robins/Will Webb d. (5) Chase Hathcock/Josh Murphy, 3 and 2
(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d. (7) Brian Pritchard/Jason Sparger, 1-up
(6) Caleb Hughes, John Petersen d. (3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin, 3 and 2
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(4) Wade Robins/Will Webb d. (1) Matt Wheet/Matt Wheet, 1-up
(2) Dwight Bradshaw/Greg Jones d. (6) Caleb Hughes, John Petersen, 1-up
Consolation
(8) Jason Ridenhour/Andy Smith d. (5) Chase Hathcock/Josh Murphy, 6 and 5
(3) Derek Overcash/Braxton Griffin d. (7) Brian Pritchard/Jason Sparger, 2-up
Men’s 55+
Championship Flight
Saturday’s matches
(8) Chip Comadoll/Jerry Wright d. (1) Joey Boley/Richard Cobb, 1-up
(5) Roger Jernigan/Robert Shoaf d. (4) Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden, 6 and 4
(2) Gary Fesperman/Steven Gegorek d. (7) Randy Kaiser/Billy Swaringen, 1-up
(6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett d. (3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard, 2 and 1
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(5) Jernigan/Shoaf d. (8) Comadoll/Wright, 5 and 3
(6) John DeRhodes/Rick Pickett d. Gary Fesperman/Steven Gegorek, 4 and 3
Consolation
(1) Joey Boley/Richard Cobb d. (4) Phil McKinney/Robert Ogden, 4 and 3
(3) Jim Christy/Jim Hubbard d. (7) Randy Kaiser/Billy Swaringen, 6 and 5
Men’s 55+
First Flight
Saturday’s matches
(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d. (5) Steve Putnam/Tim Shaver, 7 and 6
(1) Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn d. (8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth, 4 and 3
(6) Scott Fagg/Darrell White d. (3) Larry Petrea/JR Sexton, 4 and 3
(2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae d. (7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski, 6 and 5
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(4) Randy Davis/Brian Howell d. (1) Greg Chappell/Doug Glenn, 19 holes
(2) Ames Flynn/Craig Rae d. (6) Scott Fagg/Darrell White, 2 and 1
Consolation
(8) Scott Brady/Bruce Stolsworth d. (5) Steve Putnam/Tim Shaver, 7 and 6
(7) Bob Boltz/Thomas Sadowski d. (3) Larry Petrea/JR Sexton, 3 and 2
Men’s 55+
Second Flight
Saturday’s matches
(4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead d. (5) Jim Denton/Andy Frick, 2-up
(1) Randy Bingham/Stan Honeycutt d. (8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour, 4 and 3
(6) Bob Casmus/Mark White d. (3) Faron Albright/Keith Rolla, 2 and 1
(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens, 19 holes
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(4) Mike Mills/Gene Mothershead d. Randy Bingham/Stan Honeycutt, 5 and 4
(2) Bill Stockford/Chuck Stockford d. (6) Bob Casmus/Mark White, 1-up
Consolation
(8) Kip Honeycutt/Rick Ridenhour d. (5) Jim Denton/Andy Frick, 1-up
(7) Stan Jordan/Jay Stevens d. (3) Faron Albright/Keith Rolla, 5 and 4
Men’s 65+
Championship Flight
Saturday’s matches
(4) Guy Spader/Dave Stephens d. (5) Michael Blume/Rob Shoe, 4 and 3
(1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin d. (8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood, 2 and 1
(6) Gaines Beard/Wink Cline d. (3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy, 4 and 3
(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d. (7) David Roueche/Steve Vail, 3 and 2
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(1) Jim Lynch/Grady Summerlin d. (4) Guy Spader/Dave Stephens, 1-up
(2) John Henderlite/John Kyger d. (6) Gaines Beard/Wink Cline, 6 and 5
Consolation
(8) Dennis Brunelle/Dean Harwood d. (5) Michael Blume/Rob Shoe, 8 and 6
(3) Grey Medinger/Russ Priddy d. (7) David Roueche/Steve Vail, 2 and 1
Men’s 65+
Open Flight
Saturday’s matches
(1) Gordon Correll/Ray Pope advance with bye
(5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller d. (4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris, 2 and 1
(2) Gus Andrews/Jim Goodman d. (7) Ed Ellis/Jim Green, 2-up
(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger, 6 and 5
Sunday’s matches
Winners bracket
(5) Gary Applewhite/Nick Mueller d. (1) Gordon Correll/Ray Pope, 6 and 5
(3) Bob Mangum/Ron Shirk d. (2) Gus Andrews/Jim Goodman, 8 and 6
Consolation
(4) Charlie Andrews/Eric Norris adv. bye
(6) David Arrowood/Barry Medinger adv. bye