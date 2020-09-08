Novant Health COVID-19 screening center will close in Salisbury

SALISBURY — Novant Health on Thursday will close its COVID-19 screening center here as part of a consolidation of its services in Charlotte.

The Salisbury screening center is currently located at 315 Mocksville Ave., near Rowan Medical Center, and had previously been on Jake Alexander Boulevard. The new, consolidated screening center will open Monday at the parking deck on the campus of Central Piedmont Community College, 3210 CPCC Harris Campus Drive. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Screenings are available without a referral or appointment.

“The centrally located screening center is accessible by public transportation and will provide ongoing community access because it can accommodate more patients and offers extended hours of service,” a news release said.

Since opening the respiratory assessment and screening centers in March, Novant Health has screened more than 75,000 people. The majority of those receiving care at these locations are traveling from outside the ZIP code where the screening center is located.

In addition to Salisbury, the following screening centers will close Thursday:

East Charlotte: 5501 Executive Center Drive

Matthews: 3330 Siskey Parkway

Huntersville: 16525 Holly Crest Lane, Suite 120

Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Medical Clinic: 3149 Freedom Drive in Charlotte

Novant Health said COVID-19 screenings will continue to be available at many of its clinic locations.

Other testing sites in Rowan County include:

• West End Plaza, 1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. W, from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every Monday.

• Meadows of Rockwell, 612 China Grove Highway, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. this Thursday.

• The Rowan County Health Department, 1811 East Innes St., on Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and Friday Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

• Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 North Long St., from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14.

• Rowan Housing Authority, 200 Grant St. in East Spencer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

• Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, 100 South Main Street in Faith, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. this Thursday.

• The old China Grove Food Lion parking lot, 106 South U.S. 29, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17.

• Cleveland Fire Station No. 45, 205 School St. in Cleveland, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.