expand
Ad Spot

September 10, 2020

SBI Agents and local investigators escort Elizabeth Raye Freeman to the county jail. She was arrested Wednesday for her involvement in the 2019 murder of Timothy Austin Hall. Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

By Shavonne Potts

Published 8:19 pm Wednesday, September 9, 2020

LANDIS — A Charlotte woman was charged Wednesday in the murder of Timothy Austin Hall, who was shot and killed at a residence on Town Street more than a year ago.

Investigators with the Landis Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation charged Elizabeth Raye Freeman, 60, with one count of murder for her involvement in the shooting death of Hall. Freeman is currently being held in the Rowan County Detention. According to a statement from Landis police, her bond will be set by the court at a later date.

Police said officers responded on Aug. 16, 2019 to the reported shooting at 314 Town St., Landis. Upon arrival, officers found Hall, 51, of Landis, dead from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigators have not provided details as to the connection between Freeman and Hall.

A neighbor called 911 and the residence where Hall was killed was that of his girlfriend.

Landis investigator Shane Safrit said at the time that the shooting was not likely the result of a domestic disturbance. He said investigators think the motive may have been robbery.

Safrit said on Wednesday the investigation is ongoing and that no additional information can be released at this time.

Investigators brought Freeman in handcuffs to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office, where she was served with an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Safrit at the Landis Police Department.

Anonymous tips may be submitted via Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-639-5245 or submitted online at tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org.

Comments

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

Business

Downtown stakeholders see positives in search for new Empire Hotel developer

Local

Highway Patrol: Man sustained fractured skull, internal injuries in crash caused by domestic incident

Education

Knox Middle’s Sally Schultz named RSS teacher of the year

Local

Water testing, broadband expansion approved by commissioners

Coronavirus

Federal infection control ‘strike team’ to visit Citadel nursing home, provide guidance on managing outbreak

Crime

China Grove woman charged with abusing child at group home

Crime

Woman faces drug charges after being found in laundromat bathroom

Business

City ends exclusive talks with Empire Hotel developer who says he ‘never walked away from a deal’

Elections

Trump stops in Winston-Salem after expanding ban on new offshore Atlantic drilling sites

Coronavirus

East Carolina hits 1,000 COVID-19 cases among students; UNC, NC State near that figure

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry makes plans to buy more police cars

Local

County commissioners considering hiring lobbyists in Raleigh, Washington

Elections

Ballots being accepted as state becomes first in nation to begin voting

Local

Commissioners consider consolidating human service agencies

Coronavirus

One additional COVID-19 death reported; local church reports outbreak among members