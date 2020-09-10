expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

KRISTI CRAVEN/ SALISBURY POST — A Salisbury Fire Department truck carries a memorial for 9/11 at the Touch a Truck event in Downtown Salisbury on April 22, 2017.

‘9/11 Service of Remembrance’ to be held virtually via Salisbury Fire’s Twitter account

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:35 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Staff Report
news@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — This year, the Salisbury/Rowan 9/11 Service of Remembrance will be held virtually via the Salisbury Fire Department’s social media feed.

The service will be streamed via the department’s Twitter account, which can be found here, beginning at 8:45 a.m. on Friday. Virtual attendance is encouraged and will feature all of the ceremonial tributes as done in previous years including a roll call to honor those who have died, according to the fire department.

Fire Chief Bob Parnell will provide opening remarks during the service followed by a prayer from the department’s chaplain team. The service will also include a roll call to honor deceased members from Rowan County agencies. In addition, a moment of silence will be observed for those who died in the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York.

Visit @SalisburyNCFire on Twitter to access the service.

Comments

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry exploring options for failing park walls

News

State board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

News

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 in Nash County faces federal charge

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves; federal ‘strike team’ to provide summary of Citadel visit

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession while probation officers search his home

Kannapolis

Kannapolis woman dies in traffic accident on Lane Street

Local

‘9/11 Service of Remembrance’ to be held virtually via Salisbury Fire’s Twitter account

Crime

Woman charged with cocaine possession while at local gas station

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

Business

Downtown stakeholders see positives in search for new Empire Hotel developer

Local

Highway Patrol: Man sustained fractured skull, internal injuries in crash caused by domestic incident

Education

Knox Middle’s Sally Schultz named RSS teacher of the year

Local

Water testing, broadband expansion approved by commissioners