expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Blotter: Salisbury man who failed to register as sex offender found hiding at mother’s house

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:04 pm Friday, September 11, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man found hiding at his mother’s home was charged with failing to register as a sex offender.

Jimmy Wayne Foushee

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Jimmy Wayne Foushee, 29, of the 1900 block of North U.S. 29, with felony failure to register as a sex offender and misdemeanor resist, obstruct, delay an officer.

His mother, Frances Diane Foushee, 56, also the 1900 block of North U.S. 29, was issued a misdemeanor citation for resist, obstruct, delay an officer for hiding him at her home, Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford said.

Davidson County officials notified Rowan officials on Wednesday they had information that Foushee had not registered and provided an address where he might be located. Rowan deputies determined from neighbors that Foushee was at his mother’s house.

As Rowan deputies approached the home, a man who matched Foushee’s description immediately slammed the door. Officers knocked and were met by Frances Foushee, who told them her son was not there.

“She said he was there earlier but was not there now,” Sifford said.

Officers searched the home and found Foushee hiding in a wardrobe in the living room. He was arrested and remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of fraud while in the 3900 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone broke into his property in the 21200 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Gold Hill.

• Ontario Inc. reported on Wednesday the business was the victim of larceny in the 500 block of Kesler Road, Cleveland.

• Johnathan Taylor Douglas, 21, was charged on Wednesday at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Jeffrey Lynn Kee, 40, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 500 block of West Kirk Street, China Grove.

• Hayden Norris House, 29, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance schedule VI while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of a burglary that occurred sometime between July 1 and Monday in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive.

• A woman reported on Thursday someone stole items from her vehicle parked in the 900 block of East Lafayette and Cedar streets.

• A man reported on Thursday someone stole a bicycle from the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• Anthony Laquane Brooks, 29, was charged on Thursday with felony possession of a firearm by a felon while in the 1000 block of West Fisher and Lloyd streets.

Comments

Local

Local Sept. 11 remembrance service held virtually

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man who failed to register as sex offender found hiding at mother’s house

Coronavirus

22 new COVID-19 positives reported Friday

Crime

China Grove woman faces methamphetamine charges after overdose call

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry exploring options for failing park walls

News

State board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

News

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 in Nash County faces federal charge

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves; federal ‘strike team’ to provide summary of Citadel visit

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession while probation officers search his home

Kannapolis

Kannapolis woman dies in traffic accident on Lane Street

Local

‘9/11 Service of Remembrance’ to be held virtually via Salisbury Fire’s Twitter account

Crime

Woman charged with cocaine possession while at local gas station

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death