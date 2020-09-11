expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

China Grove woman charged with meth during overdose call

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:05 am Friday, September 11, 2020

Charged

Destinee Amber Garcia

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — A China Grove woman faces felony drug charges after authorities responded to a Morlan Park Road home for an overdose call.

Salisbury police charged Destinee Amber Garcia, 23, of the 300 block of First Avenue, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI, and two outstanding warrants from June 15 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A police officer responded to the 400 block of Morlan Park Road around 11 p.m. on Thursday in response to an overdose at the home. The officer spoke with Garcia, who was in the residence, and determined she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, said Detective Russ DeSantis.

Garcia was arrested and searched. The officer found a crystal-like substance that was tested and found to be positive for methamphetamine. The officer also found six small blue Alprazolam pills, a small bag of marijuana and a grinder with marijuana residue inside it.

Garcia remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.

Comments

Crime

China Grove woman charged with meth during overdose call

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry exploring options for failing park walls

News

State board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

News

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 in Nash County faces federal charge

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves; federal ‘strike team’ to provide summary of Citadel visit

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession while probation officers search his home

Kannapolis

Kannapolis woman dies in traffic accident on Lane Street

Local

‘9/11 Service of Remembrance’ to be held virtually via Salisbury Fire’s Twitter account

Crime

Woman charged with cocaine possession while at local gas station

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

Business

Downtown stakeholders see positives in search for new Empire Hotel developer

Local

Highway Patrol: Man sustained fractured skull, internal injuries in crash caused by domestic incident

Education

Knox Middle’s Sally Schultz named RSS teacher of the year