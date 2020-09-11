China Grove woman charged with meth during overdose call

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — A China Grove woman faces felony drug charges after authorities responded to a Morlan Park Road home for an overdose call.

Salisbury police charged Destinee Amber Garcia, 23, of the 300 block of First Avenue, with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule II, misdemeanor possession of a schedule VI, and two outstanding warrants from June 15 for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A police officer responded to the 400 block of Morlan Park Road around 11 p.m. on Thursday in response to an overdose at the home. The officer spoke with Garcia, who was in the residence, and determined she had an outstanding warrant for her arrest, said Detective Russ DeSantis.

Garcia was arrested and searched. The officer found a crystal-like substance that was tested and found to be positive for methamphetamine. The officer also found six small blue Alprazolam pills, a small bag of marijuana and a grinder with marijuana residue inside it.

Garcia remains in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $2,000 secured bond.