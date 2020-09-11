22 new COVID-19 positives reported Friday

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan County on Friday saw a decreased number of positive COVID-19 cases reported, according to the county’s current data.

In the latest data report, the county reported 22 positive cases, down from the 25 patients reported the day before. Of the 35,290 people who tested so far, there have been a total of 3,013 tested positive, including those at congregate living facilities.

The number of reported deaths remains at 81. There are a total of 336 currently positive cases and 2,596 patients have recovered. County data show 438 total COVID-19 cases at congregate living facilities.

The largest current outbreak, according to the county provided data, remains at the Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, which has 80 positive cases, with 46 being residents.

According to county data, two schools — North Hills Christian School and St. Peters Lutheran Church Preschool — remain the only two with reported outbreak.

A North Hills Christian School spokesperson told the Post those five cases are no longer active and were confirmed prior to the start of school. The five people who tested positive have since quarantined and returned to school. According to county officials, clusters are removed from its data reports after 28 days with no additional positive cases.