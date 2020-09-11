expand
Ad Spot

September 11, 2020

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 in Nash County faces federal charge

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, September 11, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — A driver accused of firing gunshots at random cars on a North Carolina highway over the weekend, shooting one person, is facing a federal firearms charge, a prosecutor announced Thursday.

Franklin Joseph Dangerfield, 33, of Ladson, South Carolina, is charged with possessing an unregistered short-barrel shotgun, U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon, Jr., said in a news release.

Dangerfield was arrested after a high-speed chase that began Saturday evening in southern North Carolina’s Nash County and ended across the North Carolina-Virginia state line.

Dangerfield was scheduled to appear in federal court in Raleigh on Thursday. It wasn’t known whether he has an attorney who could comment.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said during a news conference Sunday that authorities began pursuing Dangerfield after receiving calls Saturday about an erratic driver firing a weapon on Interstate 95.

Stone said speeds reached 110 miles per hour before the pursuit ended near Emporia, Virginia, when the suspect lost control of his pickup truck, struck the median and partially rolled the vehicle.

Higdon said one person was shot in the shoulder and another person was hit in the face by shattered glass.

A Nash County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s marked vehicle was damaged and the deputy received treatment for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Comments

Elections

Trump refocuses attention on Biden at packed Michigan crowd amid book fallout

Education

Livingstone begins classes with students back, new safety measures

Business

Home at last: Stringbean’s returns to old digs, brings back same sought-after food

Granite Quarry

Granite Quarry exploring options for failing park walls

News

State board won’t appeal ruling on felons voting

News

Prosecutor: Man who shot cars on I-95 in Nash County faces federal charge

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate improves; federal ‘strike team’ to provide summary of Citadel visit

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with drug possession while probation officers search his home

Kannapolis

Kannapolis woman dies in traffic accident on Lane Street

Local

‘9/11 Service of Remembrance’ to be held virtually via Salisbury Fire’s Twitter account

Crime

Woman charged with cocaine possession while at local gas station

Education

New principal Feamster brings business experience to Essie Mae Kiser Foxx

Business

Learning under limitations: Leadership Rowan program adapts to COVID-19 restraints

Elections

Political newcomer Tarsha Ellis hopes to represent ‘something different’ for Stanly, Rowan counties

Crime

High Point man charged with cocaine, meth possession after traffic stop

Local

Defying expectations, sales in Spencer were up in June

Crime

Demonstrators call for end to cash bails

News

RCCC logistics grads placed directly out of program

Education

Hood Seminary debuts new public education series

Crime

Charlotte woman faces murder charge in Landis man’s 2019 death

Business

Downtown stakeholders see positives in search for new Empire Hotel developer

Local

Highway Patrol: Man sustained fractured skull, internal injuries in crash caused by domestic incident

Education

Knox Middle’s Sally Schultz named RSS teacher of the year

Local

Water testing, broadband expansion approved by commissioners