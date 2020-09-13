expand
September 13, 2020

August divorces

By Staff Report

Published 12:02 am Sunday, September 13, 2020

Divorces from the Rowan County Civil Court in  August

Heather Koontz Wallace from Jeremiah Wallace

Christopher Arnette Lowman, Jr. from April Dancy Lowman

Sandy Merritt Deal from Jamey Scott Deal

Pamela Steele Woodward from Benjamin Lee Woodward

Terry E. Parker from Chrystal C. Parker

Hanna M. Schenk from Eric Schenk

Patricia Ramseur from Rickey Ramseur

Lisa Ketchie McDonald from Barry Louis McDonald

Jessica Lynne Perdue Butler from Bradley Aaron Thomas

Nicole Johnson from Joseph D. Ridley, III

Tammy Laforge from Greg Gallimore

Tina Marie Conover from David Francis Conover, Jr.

Kelly Sue Meivogel from Nicole Marie Bruce

Terra Davis from Anthony Davis

Robin Favelene Thomas from Jimmy Ray Thomas

Michael Wayne Jones from Sabrina Sutton Jones

Justin H. Fisher from Malorie W. Fisher

Candace D. Fairley from Lorenzo Fairley, Sr.

Melanie Lynn Humphrey Lawton from Myron Donnell Lawton

Darrel P. Donahue from Mary L. Donahue

Megan J. Jackson from David A. Jackson

Gregory Scott Hays from Cheryl Lynn Hays

Justin K. Whitley from Autumn W. Whitley

Brianna Lauren Lebarre from Shawn Cole Lebarre

Mia Nicole Teodorovici from Jaymes Benjamin Fairbank

Lisa Kimberling Sobataka from Samuel Joseph Sobataka

Kendra Bunton Hood from Edward Baul Hood, Jr.

Pamela S. Woodward from Benjamin L. Woodward

Shondra Lynnette Penninger Brindle from Jerry Wayne Brindle, Jr.

Mary Aurelia McBroom Graham from Robert Alan Graham

Bobbi Jean Martin Parham from William Lee Parham

Jennifer Michelle Flagg Ridenhour from Matthew Donald Ridenhour

Mark Curtis Park from Tammy Sue Gillam Park

Shannon Dapper from Howard Dapper, III

Jonathan M. Treece from Elizabeth Thompson Treece

Alejandro Cabanillas from Lyndsey W. Cabanillas

Maria de Jesus Serrano from Silvestre Serrano Gaspar

Kara Alsup from Crystal Alsup

Michelle Billmann from Neil Billmann

Amy Pearson from Billy Pearson

Martha Monica Samanek from John Allen Brandi

Gail C. Robins from Howard Leonard Robins, Jr.

Warren D. Simpson from Shramain Nicole Crawford Simpson

