Blotter: Salisbury woman faces felony drug charge, breaking into vehicle

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A Salisbury woman was arrested Friday for felony possession of heroin, felony breaking and entering a vehicle and misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart.

Haley Nicole Dial, 28, was charged with breaking into a 1999 Lincoln passenger car in July with the intent to steal the items in the vehicle, according to an arrest warrant from Salisbury Police. The felony possession of heroin charge and the alleged shoplifting at Walmart also stems from incidents that occurred in July.

She was booked in the Rowan County Detention Center, with a total bond amount of $16,000 across the three charges.

In other arrest reports:

Jamie Pulliam, 43, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday on felony possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II controlled substance.

Ira Shondes Feamster, 37, of Salisbury, was charged with felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize or injure and misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun. Feamster allegedly broke into a building located on the 200 block of Broad Street in East Spencer with the intent to terrorize an occupant of the building. Feamster also allegedly pointed a large black semi-automatic handgun at the victim in the building.

Quandarius Rashiem Davis, 25, of Salisbury, was charged Saturday with felony possession of marijuana on jail/prison premises. Davis had been charged with a misdemeanor littering charge before it was discovered he allegedly was in possession of marijuana while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

Raqwon Shakem Mashore, 21, of Salisbury, was charged Friday with felony possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, a felony possessing more than 1.5 ounces of marijuana, felony keeping and maintaining a vehicle for the sell of marijuana and a misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun.

Travis Miles Hunsucker, 34, of Rockwell was charged by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with a felony charge of possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine. The arrest was in connection to a December incident where Hunsucker allegedly possessed with intent to sell and deliver five grams of meth.

Tommy H. Hairston Jr., 32, of Salisbury was charged Saturday with misdemeanor assault on a female after Hairston allegedly hit, grabbed by the hair and hit the top of the head a woman who was at least 18 years old at the time.

Jason Allen Dulin, 31, of Lexington was charged Saturday with felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possessing drug paraphernalia.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.