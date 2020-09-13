Business roundup: Chamber offering street map, service guide

SALISBURY — Rowan County Chamber of Commerce members will have the opportunity to advertise their services in the 2021-22 Salisbury/Rowan County Street Map and Resource Guide.

The guide is currently being created by the chamber in conjunction with Townsquare Publications.

The new map will feature a Business and Professional Resource Guide of members. Advertising space on the back cover of the guide is available, as are a limited number of interior display panels that are also available.

Over 3,000 copies of the guide will be distributed in the next 18-24 months and there will also be a digitized version of the guide available online. More information is available by emailing marketing@tspubs.com or by calling 704-364-6648.

Hospital honored as one of “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality”

SALISBURY — The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center was one of 15 of the system’s care facilities that have been recognized as “Leaders in LGBTQ Healthcare Equality” by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation.

This is the fourth straight year that Novant Health has received system wide recognition from the educational arm of the country’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization.

“At Novant Health, diversity and inclusion are part of our core values and we recognize that each person is different and shaped by unique life experiences,” Tanya Blackmon, executive vice president and chief diversity, inclusion and equity officer at Novant Health, said in a news release. “Each day, we strive to create a supportive, open and inclusive environment where our LGBTQ patients and team members feel valued. We are proud that our commitment to create this environment has been recognized by the HRC Foundation for the fourth year in a row.”

The Novant Health Rowan Medical Center was given the award based on its score on the Healthcare Equality Index, which takes into account four criteria: foundational elements of LGBTQ patient-centered care, LGBTQ patient services and support, employee benefits and policies, and LGBTQ patient and community engagement. This is the second year that participants had to demonstrate that they offered transgender-inclusive healthcare benefits to their employees.

Novant Health was one of 12 healthcare systems nationwide that had 10 or more separate facilities receive the recognition this year.

For more information about the Healthcare Equality Index 2020, visit hrc.org/hei.

Dr. Yanik joins staff at Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates

SALISBURY — Charlotte Eye Ear Nose and Throat Associates announced that Dr. Susan Yanik will be joining its staff to provide services for patients in CEENTA’s Salisbury and Concord offices.

Yanik is an ear, nose and throat physician as well as a facial plastic and reconstructive surgery specialist.

Yanik earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, her master’s from Boston University School of Public Health and medical degree at Southern Illinois University School of Medicine. She completed her residency and facial plastic reconstructive surgery fellowship at SUNY Upstate Medical University.

A native of North Carolina, Yanik is excited to be back in her home state.

“I am thrilled to move back to my home state of North Carolina and to join the CEENTA family,” Yanik said in a news release. “I can’t wait to build my otolaryngology and facial plastics practice for children and adults in the Charlotte/Concord area. I am honored to join this talented group of physicians and to improve the healthcare and wellness of this community.”

CEENTA has provided for adult and pediatric patients in the Charlotte area since 1923.

Grief support group gatherings on upcoming Tuesdays

SALISBURY — Carolina Caring is hosting an online grief support group called “Write of Passage: Writing to Heal” on Tuesday, Sept. 15 or Tuesday, Oct. 13 from 7-8 p.m. via Zoom video chat.

Participants in the group will learn different ways to express their feelings and memories through writing. However, no writing experience is needed. The Zoom call is a way for Carolina Caring to ensure that people know how to manage their grief even during a time when COVID-19 keeps people physically separated.

To register for the Zoom group, call 828-464-0466 ext. 3201 or email wspurling@carolinacaring.org.