September 14, 2020

County adds more than a dozen COVID-19 cases

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:34 pm Sunday, September 13, 2020

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — An additional 16 people were reported positive for COVID-19 in Rowan County on Sunday just as the state’s percent positive rate dipped below 5%.

County spokesperson TJ Brown has previously said federal health officials recommend percent positive rates be close to 5% or better. That number is used to gauge the rate of tests that return positive. Rowan County’s current rate is a little more than 8%.

A total of 3,049 people in Rowan County have tested positive since March, with 349 of those cases currently positive. A total of 2,619 people have recovered, and 17 remain hospitalized.

Statewide, a total of 184,936 people have tested positive after 2.6 million completed tests, for a percent positive rate of 4.9%. At least 831 people are currently being hospitalized, and 3,052 people have died across the state.

Deaths in Rowan County remain at 81, with 54 of those among local congregate care facilities. State data from Friday show more than 200 active cases among seven local congregate care facilities in the county. Active outbreaks include 88 cases and six deaths at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, 41 cases and five deaths at Accordius Health, 53 cases and five deaths at Autumn Care, 16 cases and one death at Liberty Commons, seven cases at the Citadel, two cases at Compass Health and three cases at the Rowan County Jail Annex.

Additionally, county data show a cluster of five cases at North Hills Christian School, and a cluster of 10 cases at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Preschool. While a spokesperson for North Hills Christian School said its five cases have since recovered, it has not been removed from the state’s list of school clusters.

If someone is experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, or has been exposed to someone who tested positive, they can be tested at the following locations this week:

West End Plaza
1935 W Jake Alexander Boulevard, Salisbury
Monday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Testing is free and open to the public.

Rowan Helping Ministries
226 N Long St, Salisbury
Monday, Sept. 14 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Testing is free and open to the public.

China Grove Old Food Lion Parking Lot
106 S US 29 Hwy, China Grove
Thursday, Sept. 17 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Testing is free and open to the public.

Rowan County Health Department
1811 E Innes Street, Salisbury
Friday, Sept. 18 from 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Testing is free and open to the public.

CVS
1924 Statesville Blvd, Salisbury
Must schedule appointment online: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-assessment

Novant Health Rowan
1904 Jake Alexander Boulevard, Salisbury
Call 704-210-7845 for an appointment
Testing criteria may apply.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.

