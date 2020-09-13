Letter: Restore Christmas tradition in Spencer

One of the nicest holiday traditions in Rowan County was the Candlelight Tour of Churches in Spencer.

On the Friday night before Christmas, the trolley bus would take us to six churches to see the Christmas decorations and hear special music from a choir or instrumentalist. The last stop included hot chocolate and cookies by the host congregation.

It would be great for the community to restore this wonderful opportunity to share the Christmas spirit with one another.

— Rev. Joseph Miller

Salisbury