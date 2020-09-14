Blotter: Police search for man who evaded police, crashed on Catawba College campus

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — Police are looking for a suspect who took them on a vehicle chase Friday night and led to a shelter in place order at Catawba College.

Police are looking for Keenen Cowan, 23, of O’Hara Drive, on warrants for fleeing to elude arrest.

A Salisbury Police officer spotted a gold Chevrolet Lumina that failed to stop at a sign in the 500 block of Partee Street. Police said the officer noticed the vehicle did not stop at another sign at the intersection of West Monroe and Partee streets.

The officer got behind the vehicle at Brenner Avenue and Hedrick Street. The driver sped up and crossed a double line at Brenner Avenue, said Detective Russ DeSantis.

DeSantis said the driver continued down Brenner Avenue and through Statesville Boulevard — where he failed to stop at a light. The driver continued past West Corriher Avenue and Lantz Avenue until he jumped a curb near the rear of the college’s cafeteria.

He struck an outdoor table and a group of bushes before he ran from the vehicle. The officer called for assistance and called a K-9 to search the area with no success.

Officers searched the car and found an identification card and mail in the car with Cowan’s name on it, DeSantis said.

The officers contacted Cowan’s mother who confirmed the identification and mail that was in the car belonged to him.

DeSantis said it’s not clear why Cowan didn’t stop. There were no illegal substances in the car and he did not have any known driving infractions.

Catawba College issued a shelter in place around 8 p.m. and shared the message via its Twitter account. The message said law enforcement was seeking an off-campus suspect on the campus near the student center. The message asked students to remain where they were and shelter there until further notice.

The shelter in place was lifted about an hour later.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Penske Leasing and Rental Co. reported on Friday someone stole automobile accessories from the 3200 block of South Main Street.

• A woman reported on Friday Friday she was the victim of larceny while in the 1600 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an assault in the 600 block of East Innes Street.

• A man reported on Friday he was the victim of theft and his debit card was used while in the 100 block of Rowan Mill Road.

• Quick Cash Pawn reported on Friday the business was the victim of fraud while in the 2000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A woman reported on Friday she was the victim of an assault while in the 300 block of Mahaley Avenue.

• A man reported on Saturday shooting occurred in the 400 block of Grim and West Monroe streets.

• A man reported on Saturday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 800 block of Hamilton Drive.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole items from her vehicle while in the 200 block of North Milford Drive.

• Miguel Alejandro Loredo, 21, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI while in the 400 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• Haley Dial, 28, was charged on Thursday with felony breaking and entering while in the 300 block of South Shaver Street.

• Quandarius Rasheim Davis, 25, was charged on Saturday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise while at the Rowan County jail.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Thursday she was the victim of an assault while in the 3500 block of Dogwood Court.

• David Matthew Hearne, 38, was charged on Thursday with felony embezzlement while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Payton Drew Peterson, 22, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor assault while in the 3500 block of Dogwood Court.

• Justin Blane Evans, 39, was charged on Thursday with felony breaking and entering while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.