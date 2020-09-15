Four COVID-19 deaths reported across three local nursing homes

By Natalie Anderson

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Rowan County on Tuesday reported four COVID-19 related deaths from Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, Accordius Health and Liberty Commons.

Two of those deaths were from Trinity Oaks, while Liberty Commons and Accordius each had one death. This brings the total number of deaths to 85, with an average age of 80. Of the 85 total deaths, all but 27 are from local congregate care facilities.

Liberty Commons, located on U.S. 29 near Salisbury’s city limits and now in its second outbreak, has seen a total of three deaths and 15 recent cases, according to county data. Data also show a total of six deaths and 42 cases at Accordius Health, on Statesville Boulevard; eight deaths and 80 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, off of Klumac Road; five deaths and 50 cases at Autumn Care, on Bringle Ferry Road, and two cases at Compass Health, on Salisbury Avenue in Spencer. Additionally, the Citadel, on Julian Road and also in its second outbreak, currently has seven cases. The Rowan County Jail Annex still has three cases.

The number of currently positive cases improved on Tuesday and currently sit at 342. Meanwhile, 2,659 people from the total 3,086 cases have recovered, and 20 Rowan County residents are currently hospitalized.

The average age of cases is 43.4, and the average age among hospitalized Rowan County residents is 63.

Across the state, 186,887 people have tested positive after 2.65 million completed tests, for a statewide positive rate of 5%. A total of 916 people are currently being hospitalized, and 3,111 people have died.

The state updates its data on outbreaks in congregate care facilities and clusters in child care and school facilities every Tuesday by 4 p.m.

Contact reporter Natalie Anderson at 704-797-4246.