September 15, 2020

Letter: Talk to people who experience racism

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 15, 2020

A few days ago, I was listening to a radio newsperson interview a lady in Arizona. The lady commented that Black Lives Matter was based on a lie. When the newsperson asked what that was, she replied that it was based on systemic racism and there’s no such thing. When asked how she came to that conclusion, she replied, “I don’t see any systemic racism — I just don’t see it.”

A few days later, I heard the same thing from someone else, “I don’t see any systemic racism.”

I live in a nice neighborhood of upscale homes. There are no Blacks living in my neighborhood. Everyone is white, with only a couple of possible exceptions. I could easily say that I don’t see systemic racism.

I have a friend who teaches at an HBCU. He has talked about some of the things his Black students have had to deal with. I’ve done some research, read books by reputable authors and talked to people who know more than I do about this subject. I’ve learned that systemic racism exists even if I don’t see it or experience it. 

Here’s my advice: Before saying systemic racism doesn’t exist, talk to someone who might have firsthand information, someone Black for example. Read about it in credible books. Spend some time researching the subject. Google “systemic racism.” Try to avoid the Dunning-Kruger effect.

— Roger Hull
China Grove

