Charlotte teen identified as shooting victim as police search for suspect

SALISBURY — A Charlotte teen has been identified as the victim of Tuesday’s shooting at Laurel Pointe Apartment complex.

Xavier Nathaniel Gibbs, 17, was shot and killed outside an apartment building. Police still need the public’s help in identifying a suspect. The teen had spent some time in Salisbury in the past but did not live at the complex.

His connection to the complex is not clear. Police responded to the apartments, located off Lash Drive, around 2:20 a.m. to a shots fired call and found the teen had been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.