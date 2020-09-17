Letter: COVID-19 is worst of failures by man in White House

There are many failures by the man in the White House, but none more horrible than his failures with COVID-19. He knew how serious the virus was, according to his own words recorded on tape to Bob Woodward, but chose to downplay it and leave the situation so too many citizens have died and are still dying from the virus. The U.S. leads the world in deaths from COVID-19 as he continues to try to lie and deny his way out of it. He claims nearly 200,000 deaths is a success story.

The failures from COVID-19 could fill a book, but there is more. He has gutted so many rules, regulations and laws that leave the environment and others with gaping wounds. The list is almost endless, but some of the acts he decimated are: National Environment, Endangered Species, Clean Water & Air, Historic Preservation, Migratory Birds, Solid Waste Disposal, Farmland & Coastal Protection, Fish & WIldlife, Eagle Protection, Fish & Wildlife, etc. He continues to try to destroy the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) with its protections for pre-existing conditions and now fabricates a non-existent health plan of his own and lies that he supports pre-existing conditions.

While courts have thwarted some of his destructive efforts, his overtaking of some of the courts by extreme right-wingers threatens. His tendency to glorify authoritarian leaders and emulate too many of their practices threatens the very thread of the democratic republic of the U.S.A.

Too much of his regime is based on his many untruths. He is a con man supreme and his followers have been so misled they believe his lie after lie after lie.

Will another election be stolen by the extreme voter suppression still taking place and the Russian meddling to get their puppet back in office? If that happens, the democratic republic that has been the U.S.A is completely down the drain and replaced by an authoritarian regime. Our only hope is to vote him out of office. Don’t be intimidated by evil, but vote like your life depends on it, because it does. He even promises to end Social Security and Medicare, which he could do as the authoritarian in complete control he would be in a second term.

— Pat Bullard

China Grove