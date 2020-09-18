expand
Ad Spot

September 18, 2020

Salisbury Post file photo - Old Armor's bar during its opening weekend and prior to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

By Natalie Anderson

Published 3:07 pm Friday, September 18, 2020

KANNAPOLIS — Health officials are recommending everyone who visited Old Armor Beer Company in the previous two weeks monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and consider getting tested after eight cases have been linked to the facility.

Old Armor Beer Company is located in downtown Kannapolis on West Avenue, and the Cabarrus Health Alliance said it has a duty to make the public aware that eight cases have been linked to the facility.

“The complicated thing about COVID-19 is that people may have no idea they are positive for days before any symptoms appear. With eight confirmed cases within a 14-day window that all identified attending the brewery, public health officials have the responsibility to make the community aware,” said Dr. Bonnie Coyle, Cabarrus County public health director, in a news release.

Kyle Lingafelt, one of the co-owners of the brewery, told the Post that he has been in contact with Cabarrus County health officials. And while they have told him they can’t definitively confirm the cases are linked to the brewery, hearing they may be linked is still “a little troubling for us.”

Lingafelt said the brewery is aware of one positive case among its employees. The employee’s case was confirmed at the end of last week, but she hasn’t been at the brewery since Sept. 6, he said.

And while not all employees have been tested, Lingafelt said those who worked with her or came into close contact with her are self-quarantining. He added that the husband of the employee who tested positive received a negative test result.

Lingafelt said the brewery has undergone three deep cleaning sessions within the past two weeks and that masks are being worn. He added that the brewery has ordered more face masks and is looking into ways to further incentivize and encourage customers to wear their masks as it’s “difficult to constantly monitor people’s behaviors.”

Additionally, Lingafelt said employees’ temperatures are checked daily and social distancing is urged. And while 50% capacity for the brewery is about 150 people, they’re only allowing a maximum of 90 people to be seated there.

“We’re trying to do the right thing. It’s just the nature of the beast,” he said, referring to the virus.

Anyone who exhibits fever, cough and shortness of breath, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should self-isolate and contact their primary care provider. If you do not have a primary care provider, call the CHA Health Information Line at 704-920-1213. Information regarding COVID-19 testing sites and resources is available at www.cabarrushealth.org/communitytesting and rowancountync.gov/1590/Testing-Information.

The Cabarrus Health Alliance reports 360 active cases. The Rowan County Health Department reports 365 active cases.

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

Elections

Local Democrats call to ‘turn the state blue’ during virtual office reopening

Education

Funding flat, enrollment down slightly for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Education

Catawba gets high marks in U.S. News and World rankings for fifth year

Business

China Grove soap store sets sights on expansion into Kannapolis

News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18

Coronavirus

County sees ninth COVID-19 death this week, more than 30 cases reported

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces schools can move K-5 to plan A; school board vote needed locally

Local

Wet weather brings crashes, traffic to standstill on interstate

Crime

Salisbury man victim of Facebook scam, duped out of $2,000

Crime

Two charged after fight outside Salisbury home

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Shoutouts

Landis

Landis officials provide plan for COVID-19 funds, discuss town’s financial position

Education

Blattner brought technology into schools before it was cool

Education

State has slight decline in SAT scores

Local

New environmental specialists begin work on backlog soil evaluations

Local

Friends, colleagues say Seay left his mark on Rowan judicial system

Elections

Rep. Howard says ‘still work to be done’ as she seeks 17th term in House

Nation/World

Trump disputes health officials, sees mass vaccinations soon