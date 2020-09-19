expand
Ad Spot

September 19, 2020

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren is seen in this Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 file photo in Raleigh. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

N.C. State, Wake Forest parents allowed to attend today’s football game

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Saturday, September 19, 2020

By BRYAN ANDERSON and AARON BEARD

Associated Press

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State University said Friday it has received permission from the state to allow up to 350 fans to attend its Saturday home football game against Wake Forest University.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services confirmed the gathering limit to The Associated Press on Friday.

“We received word that we can have 350 in attendance tomorrow rather than 50,” said Fred Demarest, spokesman for N.C. State’s athletics department. “We will be giving 250 to our player parents and providing 100 for Wake Forest.”

An executive order from Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper presently limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people. The public health department said it would allow two family members per player to attend live football games up to 350 people as long as the college follows certain health protocols.

“We understand that parents and close family members are accustomed to, and look forward to seeing their athletes play games and that not being there is incredibly difficult,” the health department told the AP.

Wake Forest’s football coach, Dave Clawson, thanked the health department and N.C. State for allowing his team’s parents to attend.

“Our program is grateful for the decision from the department of North Carolina Health and Human Services to allow 350 fans at the game tomorrow night and next week,” Clawson said in a statement.

“We are appreciative of NC State sharing that allotment with us so that we can allocate tickets to our student-athletes families.”

The updated guidance from North Carolina’s public health department requires fans to wear masks and practice social distancing. It also prohibits schools from offering alcohol and concession sales.

“If the above criteria is met, DHHS supports NC colleges and universities including 2 family member spectators per athlete for up to 350 total per event,” the department said.

Other colleges look forward to having fans in person.

North Carolina team spokesman Jeremy Sharpe said the school has informed its players that “moving forward, they will all have access to a minimum of two tickets for their families.”
UNC was scheduled to host UNC-Charlotte today, but the game was canceled after a number of Charlotte players were placed in quarantine. North Carolina’s next home game is scheduled for Oct. 10 against Virginia Tech.

East Carolina, which will host the Central Florida on Sept. 26, said in a statement it plans to use “all that is permitted” for families to attend the football games.

But not all schools are planning to allow fans into the games.

Duke won’t allow parents to attend today’s home game against Boston College. Art Chase, a spokesman for Duke athletics, said the school would go forward with no fans in attendance.

___

Follow Anderson on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BryanRAnderson and Beard at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap.

___

Anderson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Comments

Kannapolis

Cannon Mills’ whistle sounds again, brings nostalgia with it

Coronavirus

Outbreak at jail annex over; new cases emerge at Kannapolis facility

Elections

In Senate race, Tillis calibrates ties to Trump

News

5 Charlotte officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

Elections

Trump, Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

College

Maui Invitational moving to Asheville during pandemic

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

Elections

Local Democrats call to ‘turn the state blue’ during virtual office reopening

Education

Funding flat, enrollment down slightly for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Education

Catawba gets high marks in U.S. News and World rankings for fifth year

Business

China Grove soap store sets sights on expansion into Kannapolis

News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18

Coronavirus

County sees ninth COVID-19 death this week, more than 30 cases reported

BREAKING NEWS

Gov. Cooper announces schools can move K-5 to plan A; school board vote needed locally

Local

Wet weather brings crashes, traffic to standstill on interstate

Crime

Salisbury man victim of Facebook scam, duped out of $2,000

Crime

Two charged after fight outside Salisbury home

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools ships out thousands of old devices for refurbishing

East Spencer

East Spencer to hold community day, provide free food, supplies

Education

Caught in the infodemic: NC school policies frustrated by scientific challenges

Education

Shoutouts