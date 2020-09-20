expand
Ad Spot

September 20, 2020

Submitted photo - Meals on Wheels Rowan staff and AniMEALS event task group members are front row from left, Liz Shifflette, Cindy Fink, Kristine Blackwell, Debbie Basinger, Kim Hardiman (holding Abby), Lorna Rufty Medinger, and Rose Meeks Jones (holding Pickles). Behind them are, from left, Donna Redfern, Sandy Smith Combs and Tom Strobl.

‘August is for AniMEALS’ brings in pet food donations

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

“August is for AniMEALS” campaign raised over 2,469 pounds and 588 cans of pet food as well as 140 boxes of pet treats.

AniMEALS contributions totaled $5,405 during August.

Kimberly Hardiman, the event chairperson, wanted to “go big,” and this year’s sponsors certainly did just that. Lorna Medinger of Hughes Plumbing Supply and Debbie Basinger of Barnhardt Jewelers served on the event task group. They enlisted the support of five additional sponsors this year: Dr. James K. Jolly,   Lazy 5 Vets, Stitchin’ Post Gifts, Lettered Lily and West Rowan Farm Home and Garden.

“We were amazed at the response that we received from the community at our sneak peek shopping benefit that we held on August 28th,” Elsie Bennett of West Rowan Farm Home and Garden said.

Several of the businesses offered to put each donor’s name in a drawing for a gift. Tracy Trexler won a Yeti cooler full of people treats from Dr. Jolly’s dental office. David Barnes won a Milwaukee Radio from Hughes Supply. Barnhardt Jewelers offered a Southern Gates Paw Print Pendant that was won by Jim Whalen. Hardiman Designs also provided Southern Gates Paw Print earrings that were won by Carole Simmons. Stitchin’ Post Gifts held a drawing for a $75 gift certificate to the Stitchin’ Post that was won by Cindy Baker. Gina Goff won the Lazy 5 Vets drawing for a Yeti cooler filled with pet treats and gifts. West Rowan Farm and Garden combined the grand opening of a new antique barn and artisan marketplace with August is for AniMEALS. They offered a VIP early entrance to anyone donating pet food.

The proceeds support pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.

Suzanne Weber, who coordinates meals for Meals On Wheels, also organizes deliveries of pet food.

“These women did an amazing job,” she said. “They engaged folks we had never heard from before, people who care about animals and now care about our participants.”

Volunteer Event Coordinator Kimberly Hardiman said, “We want to support the pet companions of these homebound seniors. Meals on Wheels Rowan only uses AniMEALS donations to purchase pet food and veterinary services. We believe companion animals are vital to seniors, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Our homebound seniors are feeling more socially isolated than ever. Those of us who are animal lovers know the difference that a pet can make in our lives.”

Financial contributions to “August is for AniMEALS” will provide vouchers for veterinary services like rabies vaccinations and wellness checks. Limited grooming services will be available. All home-delivered meals participants must sign a pet agreement for volunteers to deliver meals to their homes. Pets must be contained during meal deliveries and have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

Meals on Wheels Meals Coordinator Suzanne Weber said, “We appreciate the support of these local businesswomen. Our AniMEALS pet food containers are full again. We will be able to assist our participants with pet food over the next 4-6 months.”

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

Comments

Education

‘Better chance of succeeding’: Moody, colleagues reflect on tenure, retirement

News

Collecting garbage: Locals work to beautify High Rock Lake during Clean Sweep

Coronavirus

Salisbury man grateful parents’ story has impacted many

News

Celtics take big lead and hold on to top Heat 117-106

Business

Downtown Salisbury ‘moving swiftly’ with developers interested in Empire Hotel

Business

From fantasy to fact, Cherry builds a Hobbit House at his Treesort

Business

Biz Roundup: CSP seeking to hire 100 new employees for plant expansion

Coronavirus

Police, sheriff focus on education in addressing mask-wearing complaints

Education

Candidates for East Area school board seat have widely different views on renewal

Kannapolis

Cannon Mills’ whistle sounds again, brings nostalgia with it

Coronavirus

UPDATED: Outbreak at jail annex over; new cases emerge at Kannapolis facility

Elections

In Senate race, Tillis calibrates ties to Trump

News

5 Charlotte officers recommended for dismissal after death in custody

Elections

Trump, Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

College

Maui Invitational moving to Asheville during pandemic

News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 19

Coronavirus

Kannapolis brewery linked to eight COVID-19 positives

Elections

Local Democrats call to ‘turn the state blue’ during virtual office reopening

Education

Funding flat, enrollment down slightly for Rowan-Salisbury Schools

Education

Catawba gets high marks in U.S. News and World rankings for fifth year

Business

China Grove soap store sets sights on expansion into Kannapolis

News

Charlotte, UNC game canceled after 49ers place players in quarantine

Crime

Blotter: Sept. 18