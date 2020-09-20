expand
September 20, 2020

Blotter: Salisbury man charged with damaging video camera, tresspassing

By Ben Stansell

Published 10:19 pm Sunday, September 20, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces several charges after being arrested for trespassing on property and allegedly damaging a Ring video camera.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s office charged Nathan Ray Miller, 39, for resisting a public officer, misdemeanor injury to personal property and misdemeanor second degree trespassing.

Miller allegedly damaged a Ring video camera and unlawfully and willfully entered and remained on property located in the on Ritchie Street in Faith.

In other weekend crime news:

• Jesse Wayne Dixon, 37, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female and misdemeanor protective order violation. Dixon allegedly assaulted and struck a female by shoving her head into a window and later hitting her eye with his finger.

• Jeremy Dion Frazier, 34 of Concord, was charged for felony possession of cocaine.

• Kendall Xavier Davis, 27 of Salisbury, was charged with misdemeanor larceny, misdemeanor second degree trespass and for failing to appear for a misdemeanor injury to personal property. Davis was arrested for trespassing and stealing clothing items totaling $96.35 from Walmart. Davis was previously arrested for causing over $200 worth of damage to a Dodge Challenger.

• Darryl Turner, 52, was charged with felony larceny of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor simple possess of a schedule VI controlled substance. Turner allegedly stole a 2003 White Ford Ranger and was in possession of marijuana.

• Tamarcus Dyqwon Canady, 27 of Spencer, was charged with felony larceny by employee for embezzling and converting $165 worth of North Carolina lottery scratch off tickets from the Speedway Gas Station where he worked.

