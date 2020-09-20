Fall 4-H programs — something for everyone

F

all is almost here and it has me thinking about cooler weather, warm meals and fall decor. With those things in mind, I’ve been planning some fall 4-H opportunities that will fit right in with this new season.

The youth opportunities listed below are open to all Rowan County youths ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1, 2020, regardless if the child is involved in 4-H or not. It’s really easy to get your child enrolled in 4-H so that they can enjoy all that 4-H has to offer. Simply enroll them at nc.4honline.com. Some of the opportunities listed below are also available to adults.

Food drive

Join Rowan County 4-H County Council in collecting non-perishable food items to donate to Rowan Helping Ministries and Main Street Marketplace. Items are being collected through the end of September and anyone can donate. Please take your donations to the collection boxes located at the following places: Cooperative Extension (Salisbury), Goodman Farm Supply (China Grove), Tru Value Hardware (Salisbury), St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Salisbury), Salisbury Farmers Market (Saturday only). Thanks in advance for helping 4-H provide food to those in need.

Virtual food show

The annual Rowan County 4-H Food Show will be held virtually this year. The theme is “All Around the World” and youth (ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1) are invited to prepare a recipe from a culture of their choice. To participate, youth will have to submit a video of themselves showcasing and explaining their recipe. All video submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 3. Go to go.ncsu.edu/2020foodshow to read all of the specific rules and to register. Prizes will be awarded. It is free to participate.

Pumpkin decorating contest

This is a new activity that is purely fun for all involved. There are four age divisions (for ages 5-18 as of Jan. 1) and three categories for participation. Only one pumpkin can be submitted per child and can only be entered in one category. The categories are: Original Carving (no template used), Fancy Carving (using template), Decoration Only (no carving). Picture submissions are due no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 23. All rules and registration information can be found at go.ncsu.edu/4hpumpkincontest. Prizes will be awarded to the first place winners in each age division for each category. Ribbons will be given to all participants. It is free to participate.

Flyer Making 101

Find out how to make creative flyers using Canva (Zoom workshop). This free opportunity is open to any youths or adults located in Rowan County or elsewhere. It will be on Zoom on Thursday, Oct. 1 starting at 7 p.m. If you are having an event this fall (or you hope to after COVID-19 has calmed down), then come learn the basics of Canva so that you can make an attractive flyer for your event. You must pre-register by Sept. 29 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/120060691761.

Fall 4-H plant sale

Fall is the best time to add to your home landscape. Are you interested in adding fruiting plants or trees to your yard? If so, purchase them from 4-H. You’ll be purchasing well-grown plants that grow well in our area, plus you are financially supporting our local 4-H program. All details & ordering information can be found here: https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2020/09/rowan-county-4-h-fall-plant-sale-2/.

Other 4-H opportunities will also be happening in the coming months. For updates, check rowan.ces.ncsu.edu or follow us on Facebook at Rowan County 4-H Program. To get 4-H opportunities sent directly to your inbox, contact the Extension office and ask to join our 4-H newsletter list.

Enjoy the fall season and I hope you’ll find a way to engage in 4-H.

4-H is the youth development component of NC Cooperative Extension. To learn more about 4-H, contact Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. Visit us at 2727-A Old Concord Road Salisbury, NC 28146.