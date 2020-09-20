expand
September 20, 2020

JON C. LAKEY / SALISBURY POST FILE PHOTO - New York Times best selling author , Dr. Gary Chapman speaks in Salisbury in 2015.

First Presbyterian will host Chapman programs Saturday

By Post Lifestyles

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 20, 2020

Dr. Gary Chapman, speaker, counselor and author of the internationally acclaimed “The 5 Love Languages,” will be visiting First Presbyterian Church Salisbury via Zoom Saturday morning.

Chapman has been directly involved in real-life family counseling since the beginning of his ministry years, hosts a nationally syndicated radio program, and serves as senior associate pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Winston-Salem. He has a passion for people and for helping them form lasting relationships. 

The event on Sept. 26 will include two sessions — the first for adults with children and youth in their lives: “Love Languages of Children and Youth” at 9:30 a.m.

The second is for couples at 10:30 a.m.: “Married and Loving It.”

The first session will include access to a pre-recorded video beforehand, with an opportunity to submit questions that will be addressed live in a 45-minute Q&A session via Zoom with Chapman that day. The second session will include a 90-minute live presentation by Chapman including time for Q&A, also via Zoom.   

Suggested resources for the first session include “The Five Love Languages of Children,” “The Five Love Languages of Teenagers,” and “The DIY Guide to Building a Family that Lasts.” For the second session,  “Married and Still Loving It” and “The Five Love Languages.” All are by Chapman.

You may attend one or both sessions; each session will cost $10 per household.

For more information or to register, visit www.salisburyfirstpres.org. 

