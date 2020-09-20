Waterworks chili drive-thru set for Oct. 24

SALISBURY — Waterworks will soon be able to welcome visitors back and has scheduled fall events that include a chili drive.

“October is the time to open our doors and usher in fall with a new twist on one of Salisbury’s favorite fundraising events, the Big Chili,” Waterworks’ executive director Anne Scott Clement said.

On Saturday, Oct. 24, Waterworks Visual Arts Center will host its first Big Chili Drive Thru at 123 East Liberty Street in Salisbury. Several award-winning culinary artists will be cooking up their favorite chili recipes — to go.

Each meal will include a choice of chili, along with cornbread, dessert and beverage.

A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase the evening of the event but advanced tickets may be purchased online beginning Oct. 1 at www.waterworks.org.

Waterworks will once again welcome visitors by appointment only starting Oct. 5, allowing staff to assure safe and comfortable experiences within the art galleries and Museum Store.

Wellness checks and masks will be required. Call 704-636-1882 to schedule your time to visit and see the Creative Habitats’ exhibiting artists, Lorraine Turi, Alix Hitchcock and Adam Wensil.

Virtual programming is available free at www.waterworks.org. WVAC staff members are available to assist with accessing digital information and online resources.

A news release notes, “The board and staff at Waterworks feels grateful to you, our community, for continuing to support the visual arts in Salisbury and Rowan County. We miss your presence, your energy, and your participation and can hardly wait to see you again.”