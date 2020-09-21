expand
September 21, 2020

Blotter: Concord man faces drug charges after hotel disturbance call

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:25 pm Monday, September 21, 2020

SALISBURY — A Concord man faces felony cocaine charges after police were called to a disturbance call at a local motel.

Salisbury Police charged Jeremy Dion Frazier, 34, of Champion Lane, with possession of a controlled substance schedule II.

Police responded Saturday morning to the Super 8 motel and observed a man smoking marijuana inside a car. An officer searched the vehicle and found a cut straw on the floor with powder residue on it. There was also powder residue throughout the vehicle, a black book bag with multiple plastic bags with powder in it. According to a report, there was white powder throughout the car.

The officer found a cigarette container with what was believed to be heroin.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported Friday his vehicle was vandalized in the 200 block of Institute Street.

• A teen reported Saturday someone stole her bicycle while in the 700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue.

• Kendall Xavier Davis, 27, was charged Friday with misdemeanor larceny while at Walmart.

• Brittany Connell Scott was charged Friday with unlawful for a person to interfere with an electronic monitor while at Walmart.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported Thursday money was missing from his account while in the 100 block of Wal Hollow Lane, Mooresville.

• Piedmont Research Station reported on Thursday a catalytic converter from the 8300 block of Sherrill’s Ford Road.

• A man reported Thursday someone stole his trailer and welder while in the 1700 block of Goodson Road.

• A woman reported Thursday someone vandalized his property in the 7700 block of Woodleaf Road.

• Jorge Jimenez-Hernandez, 36, was charged on Thursday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while at the Rowan County Courthouse.

• Joshua Merle Gunter, 29, was charged on Thursday with felony assault serious bodily injury while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

