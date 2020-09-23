expand
September 23, 2020

County tied for fifth among counties for most COVID-19 deaths

By Natalie Anderson

Published 5:02 pm Wednesday, September 23, 2020

natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — The county reported one additional COVID-19 death at Accordius Health on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths to 92.

That number keeps Rowan County at the top of North Carolina’s 100 counties for number of deaths. Rowan County is currently tied with Durham County for ranking fifth in the state for total number of COVID-19 deaths. All those with more deaths have higher populations than Rowan County, including Forsyth, Guilford, Wake and Mecklenburg.

On Tuesday, county and state data differed on the number of deaths reported at Accordius Health as the state reported seven deaths and the county only reported six. County spokesperson TJ Brown said state data can be a day ahead of the latest county data since the county’s COVID-19 hub is updated each morning now rather than each afternoon.

Currently, there are seven active outbreaks. State data on outbreaks and clusters, last updated Tuesday, show there have been eight deaths and 90 cases at Trinity Oaks Health and Rehab, five deaths and 54 cases at Autumn Care, seven deaths and 43 cases at Accordius Health, eight cases as part of the Citadel’s second outbreak, four cases at Compass Health in Spencer and two cases at Big Elm Rehabilitation and Living Center in Kannapolis.

A cluster of 10 cases at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Preschool remains on the county’s data hub. That cluster was first reported on Sept. 1. Clusters are removed from the state’s biweekly report of outbreaks and clusters once it has been 28 consecutive days without any new positive cases.

A total of 3,248 cases have been reported in Rowan County since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 354 are currently active and 2,801 have recovered.

A total of 19 people remain hospitalized for COVID-19 in Rowan County.

The average age of positive cases is 43.6, with those aged 18-35 comprising the plurality of cases at 958. A total of 330 cases have been among children.

Across the state, 196,501 people have tested positive after 2.84 completed tests, for a rate of 5.3%. A total of 912 people are currently being hospitalized, and 3,316 people have died.

Of all 3,248 cases reported in Rowan County, demographic data show that 57% have been among white residents, 28% among Hispanic residents and 14% among Black residents.

Zip codes 28147 and 28144 remain the areas hit hardest by the virus, with 866 cases and 716 cases, respectively.

