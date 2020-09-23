expand
Ad Spot

September 23, 2020

John Hood: State’s economic recovery is sputtering

By Post Opinion

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, September 23, 2020

By John Hood

RALEIGH — According to the latest jobs report, North Carolina’s headline unemployment rate fell to 6.5% in August, down from 8.5% in July. Good news worth celebrating, right?

Don’t pop the cork on that champagne just yet. This was mostly a statistical artifact, not a major improvement in the state’s labor market. While the government counted about 100,000 fewer North Carolinians as unemployed last month, only 28,000 got jobs. The remaining 72,000 dropped out of the labor force.

In other words, they either gave up looking for a job in North Carolina or left the state. In a healthy economic recovery, your labor force should be growing, not shrinking. Indeed, according to other measures, North Carolina is experiencing the worst economic recovery in the southeastern United States.

Let’s begin with the issue I just referenced: labor-force participation. In February, 61.6% of North Carolinians at least 16 years of age and not living in some kind of institution were participating in the labor force. That is, they were either employed or actively looking for a job.

In August, that rate was 57.5%. North Carolina’s labor-force participation is down 3.9 percentage points. The other 11 states in the Southeast all had smaller declines. The regional average dropped by just 1.5 points.

Now let’s look at employment itself. Unlike the unemployment and participation rate statistics, the government’s job count comes from a survey of employers, not households. This survey has a much larger sample size and produces more stable results. Unfortunately, it doesn’t paint a rosier picture of our state’s labor-market recovery to date.

In August, North Carolina employers reported 4.3 million filled positions. That comes to about 350,000 fewer jobs than in February, before the onset of the COVID-19 recession, a drop of 7.6% in total employment.

Again, that’s the worst performance in the Southeast. The next-hardest-hit state, Louisiana, experienced a 7% decline during the same period. Among our neighbors, employment fell 6.1% in Virginia, 5.6% in South Carolina, 5.4% in Tennessee and 4.7% in Georgia.

Want to broaden our perspective beyond the labor market to take in the rest of the state’s economy? Unfortunately, the resulting picture has a built-in time lag. The most-recent measure of gross domestic product by state was for the first quarter of 2020, which includes only the initial month of COVID impact (March). With that caveat in mind, however, our state’s performance still lags the regional average, although not by as much. North Carolina GDP fell 5.1% during the first quarter. That’s worse than in Georgia (4.7%), South Carolina (4.8%) Virginia (3.8%) and the Southeast as a whole (5%), but it’s better than Tennessee’s 6.2% drop.

Perhaps the next wave of economic reports will be more positive. Perhaps North Carolina’s second-quarter GDP growth will turn out much better. Perhaps our labor markets will look much healthier by October or November than they do right now. Taking an accurate temperature of any economy is always a challenging task, and COVID has made it more so in a number of ways. So, we should always be open to the possibility that employment and GDP statistics will undergo significant revisions in the future.

Right now, though, based on the available evidence, it would be fair to say that North Carolina’s economic recovery is sputtering. Thousands of North Carolinians are finding new jobs every month, to be sure, but thousands more — frustrated, depressed, angry — are being left behind.

For some, their employers or their own small businesses have gone bankrupt. Others have intact employers but, faced with school closures, are having to cut back their hours at work or leave their jobs altogether so they can stay home with their young children. And some are exiting the state in search of better opportunities elsewhere in the region.

As we are in the middle of election season, you are of course free to draw whatever political conclusions you like. But first, please just give a thought, and say a prayer, for the North Carolinians who are suffering.

John Hood is chairman of the John Locke Foundation.

Comments

Health

‘Nudge from God’: 10 years after diagnosis, Rockwell man to receive kidney from live donor

Crime

Salisbury police warn residents after increased trailer thefts

Education

Elon heightens alert as 32 test positive; Wake Forest in good shape to continue instruction as is

Cleveland

Corn picker catches fire at Knox Farm, destroying nearly eight acres

Nation/World

House easily passes stopgap funding bill, averting shutdown

News

Supreme Court vacancy looms large in 2nd NC Senate debate

Coronavirus

Additional COVID-19 death reported in Rowan; Cooper announces small business relief

Crime

Asheville man charged with heroin possession following traffic checkpoint

Education

Susan Cox conceding school board race, putting support behind opponent

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools will survey families, stakeholders about next superintendent

Local

Library to reopen for in-person visits Oct. 1

Local

Rowan Sheriff’s Office K-9s to receive bulletproof vests

Crime

Man charged with sex offense, raping teen

Business

Commissioners receive analysis of county’s development application process

Crime

Man arrested in Spencer in connection with Charlotte murder investigation

Local

County government losing assistant manager, social services director

Education

RSS will collect information on full K-5 return

Education

KCS sees smooth transition back to classes, unlikely to transition to all in-person for K-5

Nation/World

Barrett emerges as court favorite; Trump to pick by weekend

Local

Tillis says Trump will extend offshore drilling pause to NC

Coronavirus

12% of all Rowan COVID-19 cases currently active

Crime

Blotter: Concord man faces drug charges after hotel disturbance call

Crime

Rockwell teen charged with rape of a 14-year-old girl

Crime

Police: Charlotte man caught stealing funeral home employee’s truck