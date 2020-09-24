expand
September 24, 2020

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing mom’s dog

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:28 pm Thursday, September 24, 2020

SALISBURY — A local woman is accused of stealing her mother’s dog after staying with her mother for some time.

Salisbury police charged Monique Shantel Woodbury, 37, with felony larceny of a dog and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to a police report, the victim said her homeless daughter, who was previously in New York, was living with her.

The mother said her dog, Teacup, did not greet her at the door like normal when she arrived home from work on Sept. 1. Police said the mother walked around the house looking for her dog.

Woodbury contacted her mother via text, saying Teacup was with her at a laundromat. She later stopped responding. The mother told police she received word from a family member that her daughter planned to leave town.

The mother told police she never gave her daughter permission to take her dog and that it’s “the only thing she has left” since her husband and son died.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office served the arrest warrant Tuesday on Woodbury while she was at the Affordable Suites of America. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County jail.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Someone broke into an abandoned property that belonged to Carolina Alpine Property Management, 120 E. Horah St.

In the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• Pro Paving Company reported on Tuesday someone stole items while in the 6300 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole political signs from the 2000 block of Liberty Road, Gold Hill.

•  A man reported on Tuesday multiple catalytic converters were stolen from his property in the 2800 block of Old Union Church Road.

• A woman reported on Tuesday she was the victim of larceny from the 200 block of West Ridge Road.

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of burglary in the 1400 block of Bringle Ferry Road.

• Latayvia Johnson, 18, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule VI while in the 100 block of St. Luke’s Church Road.

• Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 23, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 5300 block of U.S. 601.

