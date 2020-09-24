Blotter: Woman charged with stealing mom’s dog

By Shavonne Potts

SALISBURY — A local woman is accused of stealing her mother’s dog after staying with her mother for some time.

Salisbury police charged Monique Shantel Woodbury, 37, with felony larceny of a dog and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. According to a police report, the victim said her homeless daughter, who was previously in New York, was living with her.

The mother said her dog, Teacup, did not greet her at the door like normal when she arrived home from work on Sept. 1. Police said the mother walked around the house looking for her dog.

Woodbury contacted her mother via text, saying Teacup was with her at a laundromat. She later stopped responding. The mother told police she received word from a family member that her daughter planned to leave town.

The mother told police she never gave her daughter permission to take her dog and that it’s “the only thing she has left” since her husband and son died.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office served the arrest warrant Tuesday on Woodbury while she was at the Affordable Suites of America. She was issued a $5,000 secured bond and has since been released from the Rowan County jail.

