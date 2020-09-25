expand
Ad Spot

September 25, 2020

Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:20 pm Friday, September 25, 2020

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local woman says she was attacked by her two adult daughters when they spit in her face and punched and choked her, according to a Salisbury Police Department report.

The 49-year-old woman went to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office just after midnight Friday to say her daughters were upset with her and they assaulted her, said Salisbury Police spokesman Russ DeSantis.

The woman arrived at the magistrate’s office upset and said one daughter repeatedly spit in her face and punched her, according to a report. Another allegedly pulled that sister off the mother and began punching and choking her mother.

According to the report, the incident occurred after an argument over colored pencils. The assault occurred late Thursday night around 11:30 p.m. at the home — on North Main Street. No arrest has been made.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Eco ATM LLC reported on Thursday someone turned in stolen property in order to get money for the item at the machine located inside Harris Teeter.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of fraud while in the 1000 block of Patterson Road.

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was assaulted while in the 1100 block of Crescent Road, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of fraud while in the 1500 block of Rainey Road.

• Jordan Tyler Walker, 21, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor larceny while in the 400 block of Grace Church Road.

Comments

Crime

Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

China Grove

China Grove firefighters injured after engine overturns

Business

Salisbury VA to reopen entry, exit gates

Crime

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Burlington Coat Factory theft

Elections

Requests for absentee ballots top 9,000 in Rowan

Local

Spencer approves supplemental USDA loan for Park Plaza project

Business

11 locals will make up Empire Redevelopment Task Force

Local

New finance director excited to prove himself, continue on path set by predecessor

Coronavirus

County health officials report four new COVID-19 deaths

Elections

Trump promotes health care ‘vision’ at stop in Charlotte but gaps remain

Crime

Blotter: Woman charged with stealing mom’s dog

Business

Rowan County hires Howden as new finance director

Local

Exhibit about Jim Crow-era travel on display at NC Transportation Museum

Elections

GOP elections board members resign over absentee settlement

Crime

Drive-by shooting injures 24-year-old Salisbury man

Crime

Highway Patrol: Vehicle fled after striking, killing pedestrian on Camp Road

Local

Locals to be inducted into NC Military Veterans Hall of Fame

Business

Fall fun, with a twist: Patterson Farm adjusts to guidelines, offers new version of traditional events

Nation/World

Sayers, Piccolo friendship lives on in ‘Brian’s Song’

Education

Partners in learning passes last year’s special needs fashion show fundraiser with all-virtual event

Education

Shoutouts

Elections

Former history teacher to use ‘working knowledge of the issues’ in state House race

Business

Chamber adds more than 50 new businesses during Total Resource Campaign

Education

School board candidates for Salisbury seat split on consolidation