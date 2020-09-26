College football: App State update

App State sports information

BOONE – App State and AppHealthCare (our local public health agency) have identified three active cases of confirmed COVID-19 in Mountaineer football team players.

All cases are recovering in isolation. Contact tracing efforts have identified 18 players who are currently quarantining due to exposure to one of the active cases.

The Mountaineers’ Saturday football game vs. Campbell is set to kick off at noon. Sun Belt Conference guidelines permit App State to play the game as long as it is able to continue to safely field a two-deep depth chart at every position group.

These cases are considered to be included in an ongoing cluster that was announced in August.

Recent guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) prevents family spectators from attending athletic events during active clusters. We will follow that guidance and not have spectators in the stands for the Sept. 26 game.