September 27, 2020

Budd holds wide lead over Huffman in fundraising, cash on hand

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

SALISBURY — By a wide margin, Republican incumbent Ted Budd leads Scott Huffman in fundraising and cash on hand according to the latest campaign finance reports.

Budd currently represents the 13th Congressional District of North Carolina in the U.S. House. He is being challenged in the upcoming general election by Huffman, a Democrat who grew up in Spencer and currently lives in Cabarrus County.

The latest campaign finance reports for the second quarter were due in early July, and the period reported spans from Feb. 16 to June 30. The next report will be due Oct. 27 and will include campaign financial activity from July 1 to Oct. 17.

The latest campaign finance reports show Budd’s official campaign committee has received $1.70 million in total contributions. Of that total, $621,125 are from political action committees. In addition, Budd has received thousands of dollars from a joint fundraising committee organized by Republicans called “Take Back the House 2020.” In fact, with nearly $119,914 received, Budd has received more from the joint fundraising committee than Huffman’s campaign has raised in total.

He ended the period with $1.03 million cash on hand. Additionally, he has spent $744,927 on his campaign so far.

Huffman has raised about $79,000, with only $1,000 of that from PACs. Huffman has also received $250 from the N.C. Senate campaign Patsy Keever, who is running for a seat in the Asheville area, and more than $9,000 transferred from a his 2018 campaign for U.S. House. Huffman ended the reporting period with $17,653 cash on hand and has spent at least $62,626 on his campaign so far.

