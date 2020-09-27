expand
Ad Spot

September 27, 2020

Editorial: Keep confusion to a minimum with signs

By Salisbury Post Editorial Board

Published 12:00 am Sunday, September 27, 2020

It’s time for some new material.

Months ago, a task force comprised of local agencies formed to help businesses reopen safely. There were members from the Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Commission and Tourism Development Authority.

A key part of its tasks involved distributing information kits that included floor decals, hand sanitizer, face coverings, posters and other information. Particularly as the governor’s initial stay-at-home order ended, it was a good packet to help small businesses adapt to rapidly changing times. Some of those items are timeless, but the “we’re open” sign on display at many local businesses is not.

The sign made sense when restrictions were first lifted, as businesses were still prevented from reopening and others made the choice to stay closed as a precaution. Now, though, the list of businesses prevented from operating is few and far between, with bars and theaters as notable examples. But there are a number of others that have been allowed to open since the initial closure.

The “we’re open” sign might sit among several other pieces of paper on the front door of a business and close to an actual sign used to indicate when doors are unlocked and ready to welcome in customers. Lights are often dark and doors are locked at night even as “we’re open” signs are posted. It’s understandable how things might be confusing for a customer.

Importantly, businesses need to avoid signs that confuse customers. There’s a task, too, for the Economic Recovery Task Force.

The continued work of the Economic Recovery Task Force, as it was named in May, should involve distributing more and simplified material that indicates the current state of affairs. That includes something to replace the “we’re open” sign and indicating any updated guidance for business operations. Suffice to say, things have changed significantly since May, and because the state of affairs may change again shortly if Cooper decides to dial back restrictions or tighten things down again, any public-facing material must be simple.

A good alternative should encourage customers to shop local and support businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic so they still exist afterward — a message that falls well within the mission of the organizations who form the task force.

Keep confusion and fine print to a minimum.

Comments

East Spencer

East Spencer draws crowd for annual community day

Elections

In Rowan’s legislative races, Howard, Warren get off to strongest start in fundraising

Business

From Navy SEAL to Medicare agent, Trent Waller looks to continue serving his community

Elections

In 13th Congressional District race, Budd, Huffman differ on government’s role in COVID-19 help

Local

Rowan County Telecommunications joins new state digital 911 system

Education

School board will consider scheduling public hearings for Faith, Enochville closures

Business

Biz Roundup: Food Lion makes donation to support racial equality and justice

Elections

Republicans rally supporters at Saturday lunch

Elections

Budd holds wide lead over Huffman in fundraising, cash on hand

BREAKING NEWS

UPDATED: 1 shot, 5 in custody after shooting at haunted house that attracted 1,000 visitors

Nation/World

Trump picks conservative Amy Coney Barrett to fill Supreme Court seat

Coronavirus

Deadly September propels Rowan County to 100 deaths from COVID-19

Crime

Highway Patrol charges man in hit-and-run after finding vehicle hidden in woods

Elections

NC elections board, Republicans at odds over absentee ballot rule changes

News

Voters struggling with witness rules in early voting

News

Trump expected to announce conservative Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

Coronavirus

County reports COVID-19 percent positive rate of 8%

Local

Rowan County United Way sets $1.5 million goal at drive-in kickoff event

Crime

Blotter: Adult daughters accused of beating up mother

China Grove

China Grove firefighters injured after truck overturns

Business

Salisbury VA to reopen entry, exit gates

Crime

Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect in Burlington Coat Factory theft

Elections

Requests for absentee ballots top 9,000 in Rowan

Local

Spencer approves supplemental USDA loan for Park Plaza project